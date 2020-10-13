NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks to consider moving down the 2020 draft to pick Tyrese Maxey

The New York Knicks are amongst several NBA franchises hoping to turn a corner in the next few seasons. But the upcoming draft may not the best way to do so. In what is considered to a consensus weak class, several franchises are looking to move down in exchange for young players or future draft stock. If the latest NBA trade rumors are to be believed, the Knicks fall in that category as well.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks could move down to draft Tyrese Maxey

The New York Knicks hold the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft but they haven't really been enticed by anyone not named LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman. Both of them are unlikely to be on the board by the time the Knicks get to pick.

As reported by Marc Berman of the NY Post, the New York Knicks are seriously considering trading down the draft.

"According to two league sources, the Knicks are seriously mulling trading back in the Nov. 18 draft unless big man James Wiseman or point guard LaMelo Ball fall back to the eighth spot."

The report also stated that they are interested in Kentucky shooting guard Tyrese Maxey.

"One player that’s been on their radar as a late-lottery guy is combo guard Tyrese Maxey, a one-and-doner from Kentucky."

It's not surprising that the New York Knicks are looking at Maxey considering they brought in Kenny Payne as an assistant coach who has already worked with the former at Kentucky.

What does Tyrese Maxey bring to the table?

Standing at 6'3, Tyrese Maxey can play either position in the backcourt but is suited more for the shooting guard role because of his limited playmaking ability. He managed 14 points on 42.7% shooting for Kentucky Wildcats and can score from pretty much everywhere on the court but isn't consistent from downtown. Maxey has shown great defensive mettle too, a trait not possessed by many New York Knicks players.

