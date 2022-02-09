NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks make Kemba Walker available in trade talks along with sharpshooter

The New York Knicks are reportedly looking to move veteran guard Kemba Walker before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. According to reports around the league, the Knicks will also be looking to potentially move shooting guard Evan Fournier as well.

After a strong start to the 2021-22 NBA season, the Knicks have found themselves falling down the standings in the Eastern Conference. The team currently finds itself with an overall record of 24-30 this year and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

After impressing with their play during the 2020-21 season, the Knicks have started to come back down to earth with their play this season. According to a report from Fred Katz of The Athletic, the organization has made both Walker and Fournier available in trade talks.

Alec Burks can be had, as well.



The NBA trade deadline is set for February 10th, which means teams around the NBA are going to be working their phones relentlessly over the next couple of days. After bringing in both Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker this offseason, it looks as if the Knicks could look to trade both pieces before the deadline.

New York is expected to be active by the deadline, as the team is going to need to clear up some roster space in order to free up some minutes for the rest of the season.

There's no doubt that the Knicks roster has some fascinating young talent at their disposal, but it's clear that the team is still going to need to figure out the direction they are heading in moving forward.

Since acquiring talented wing Cam Reddish previously, the Knicks have had a bit of a "logjam" when it comes to available minutes in the rotation. It will be a bit of a challenge for the Knicks to move both Fournier and Walker before the deadline.

Evan Fournier was one of the top acquisitions brought in by the Knicks this past offseason. The veteran shooting guard signed with the team in free agency and was rewarded with a four-year, $73 million contract. That means that Fournier will have three more years on his contract after this season, something that potential teams will have to weigh when discussing any trades.

It's been a rollercoaster season for Kemba Walker as well, as the veteran guard was previously benched due to his underwhelming performances. So far this year, Walker is averaging 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 40.5% from the field.

