NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks mulling a move for Andre Drummond to address scoring woes

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been looking to offload Andre Drummond for a while now and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that New York Knicks could be interested. The 28-year-old has been out of the Cavs' rotation for more than 10 days now but GM Koby Altman hasn't been able to strike a deal yet.

That could change if the New York Knicks decide to pursue a trade for the out of favor center. As per Marc Berman of NY Post, the Knicks are discussing a move for Andre Drummond. Berman wrote:

"According to an NBA source who has been in touch with the Knicks, they have made no decisions, but are “analyzing” whether making a play for on-the-block Cavaliers center Andre Drummond makes sense from a chemistry and winning standpoint."

#Knicks Andre Drummond makes so much sense to me. He can help us win those close games. If he ends up working out we can trade Mitch for picks. Then with one of those picks draft another young center to back up Drummond. — Wild Card (@SamFree1992) February 20, 2021

The New York Knicks are in a win-now mode and have the cap flexibility to trade for Andre Drummond who's owed $28.7 million this year.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will Andre Drummond help New York Knicks make the playoffs?

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau

Mitchell Robinson is the New York Knicks' long-term option at the center spot. But Robinson recently broke his right hand and the rehab procedure is likely to keep him out until late March. In his absence, Tom Thibodeau has been forced to use a makeshift center rotation of Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson.

Although the duo has done well defensively, they only manage a combined 7.8 points per game. The Knicks average a league-worst 103.6 points per game and are in immediate need of scorers. This is where Andre Drummond could be a useful addition.

Advertisement

Drummond has averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season. Most of his offense takes place around the rim. Pairing him with another dominant post-player in Julius Randle would force opposition defenses to collapse on the duo. This will then allow them to create open looks on the perimeter as well.

Andre Drummond is an elite rebounder but his defense is rather shaky. But since the New York Knicks concede the fewest points per game in the league, it's a trade-off they can consider.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards eyeing a move for Kristaps Porzingis