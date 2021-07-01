NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks open to trading RJ Barrett in a deal for Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal

RJ Barrett surprised everyone with the leap he took in the 2020-21 season, and NBA trade rumors suggest that the New York Knicks are willing to use him as leverage to land a superstar. Barrett is currently representing Team Canada in the Olympic qualifiers.

RJ Barrett played a huge role in leading the New York Knicks to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference this year. Even though he fizzled out in the playoffs, Barrett is a blue-chip talent and the Knicks can get a handsome return for him.

As per Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News, the New York Knicks are willing to package RJ Barrett in a trade if it allows them to land a star guard such as Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal. Winfield also noted backup options for the Knicks if those two players are not on the market. He wrote:

"The source told the Daily News that the Knicks are interested in packaging rising star RJ Barrett in a deal for a star guard, like Portland’s Damian Lillard or Washington’s Bradley Beal. If both the Trail Blazers and Wizards are uninterested in a deal, the source says the Knicks are also monitoring Cleveland’s Collin Sexton, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Charlotte’s Terry Rozier as younger guards the franchise can fold into its plans for the future."

RJ Barrett averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and three assists per game during the 2020-21 season for the New York Knicks.

NBA Trade Rumors: What's next for RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks?

Since the New York Knicks will have over $50 million in cap space in the upcoming offseason, they can easily acquire several good players in free agency. It will be upon them to then build a contender by trading for a superstar. Any package will have to involve RJ Barrett as he's the Knicks' only blue-chip prospect.

The problem arises in terms of the New York Knicks' targets. Damian Lillard has become unsettled lately but the Knicks will have to fend off intense competition to land him. Meanwhile, there's very little chance that the Washington Wizards will trade Bradley Beal unless he makes it clear that he won't be signing an extension.

Their backup targets are a bit questionable too. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the cornerstone of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New York Knicks don't have the assets to make OKC part with him. Terry Rozier is too valuable to a Charlotte Hornets side pushing for the playoffs.

Collin Sexton might be available, but he's not much of an upgrade over RJ Barrett as things stand. Sexton's high usage rate might also make him a questionable fit for the New York Knicks.

