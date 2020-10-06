NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks to prioritise Victor Oladipo over Chris Paul to solve point guard problem

With the NBA season nearing its conclusion with the finals' commencement, teams have already started preparing for next year. Star players and coaches will be in high demand, as the franchises will be looking to improve their roster and coaching staff. The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the New York Knicks, who recently hired Tom Thibodeau, are expected to be quite active in the offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks to switch their focus to Victor Oladipo from Chris Paul

The New York Knicks are planning a major rebuild before the start of the next NBA season. The popular franchise has been a lottery team for a few years, and they boast of a young core that comprises stars like RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.

According to NBA trade rumors, The New York Knicks are seriously considering trading for Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo. Knicks don't have a playmaker on the roster, and adding Oladipo will address this major issue. An accomplished ball-handler and brilliant defender, Victor Oladipo would be a great fit in coach Tom Thibodeau’s defense-heavy system.

The New York Knicks were reportedly interested in Chris Paul earlier, with the latter set to be a free agent this offseason after enjoying an eventful year with the OKC Thunder. Paul and Thunder finished fifth in the Western Conference and took title contenders Houston Rockets to seven games in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Chris Paul would have been a good fit in New York, but the Knicks have now turned their attention towards Oladipo.

Victor Oladipo will be a massive improvement in Thibodeau's backcourt, as he is a former Most Improved Player award winner and also made the All-NBA third team in the 2017-18 season. However, there are doubts about him rediscovering that form, considering a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee has kept him out of a considerable amount of action since 2019.

