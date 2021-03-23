NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks could target Norman Powell to improve shooting depth

The New York Knicks are in the market for scoring help and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that they're interested in Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors. Tom Thibodeau's men have played rugged defense round the year but have lacked the shooting depth to be as lethal while going forward.

Norman Powell is having a career year from the field but the Raptors simply cannot buy a win right now. The 2019 NBA Champ could be a useful piece for a playoff contender and as per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the New York Knicks could be a trade destination for him. Fischer wrote:

"Powell is a far different story. He makes just under $11 million and is expected to decline his player option to enter free agency this offseason, sources said. The Knicks have popped up again in these conversations. 'He's the perfect Tom Thibodeau player,' said one team official."

"My critiquing of myself is far more than what anyone can expect out of me. I hold myself to a high standard."@Raptors Norman Powell talks about how he holds himself to a high standard. #RapsOnSN pic.twitter.com/J1HJXTlLHX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 5, 2021

Norman Powell has played a pure shooting role for the Toronto Raptors this season. He's averaging a career-high 19.6 points per game on 49.6% shooting from the field.

NBA Trade Rumors: Is Norman Powell a good fit for the New York Knicks?

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau

The New York Knicks' playoff push this season has been fueled by their defensive efforts. They allow a league-best 104.8 points per game and have the fourth-best defensive rating this season. What they do lack, however, are volume scorers who can rack up points efficiently on a nightly basis.

Norman Powell is the perfect option for the New York Knicks in this regard. A three-level scorer, Powell can play off-the-ball as a spot-up shooter. He has the ability to create his own shot and can finish closer to the rim as well. Although he's an average defender at best, he's certainly not a complete liability while protecting the basket either.

Career-high 43 POINTS and 8 THREES for Norman Powell (@npowell2404). 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2ydiPJCJc6 — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2021

The New York Knicks have roughly $15 million in cap space and can easily absorb Norman Powell's $10.8 million salary for the 2020-21 season. With him likely to opt out of his player option in the summer, the Knicks will also have the chance to sign him to a long-term deal if he does well enough in the Big Apple.

