NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks interested in Marcus Smart and Lonzo Ball, Dallas Mavericks exploring possibility of Andre Drummond

The Atlanta Hawks have shown interest in Boston Celtics’ guard Marcus Smart and Charlotte Hornets’ Lonzo Ball, as per recent NBA Trade Rumors in this regard. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are looking to sign Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Atlanta Hawks are fourth in the NBA Eastern Conference despite missing several key players for sustained spells. They have relied on the offensive brilliance of Trae Young and are looking for a point guard who could combine with him effectively.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are looking to add depth to their roster and have explored the possibility of signing Cleveland Cavaliers’ veteran center Andre Drummond.

Kristaps Porzingis has been in commanding form despite missing several matches. However, the Dallas Mavericks are short on options, as Willie-Cauley Stein is out due to the league's health and safety protocols.

New Inside Pass – trade deadline edition – from NBA Insider @ShamsCharania:



◻️ Heat & 76ers lead pursuit of Kyle Lowry

◻️ Magic & Rockets discuss Aaron Gordon for two first-round picks

NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks looking to sign Lonzo Ball and Marcus Smart

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Atlanta Hawks have expressed interest in Boston Celtics’ injury-prone guard Marcus Smart.

Smart has only recently returned from an injury and has featured in 23 of 42 games played by the Boston Celtics this season. Nevertheless, he is having a tidy campaign, averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals per match.

So he could directly slot into the Atlanta Hawks' starting lineup alongside Trae Young.

Another player, the Atlanta Hawks, have recently shown interest in is Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ball is having a highly impressive season, averaging 38.5% from the 3-point zone and 14.2 points per game. Both are career-best numbers as he has established himself as the starting point guard for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. He is also averaging a healthy overall shooting efficiency of 54.9%.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks in talks for Andre Drummond

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are looking for depth at the center position to complement the efforts of Kristaps Porzingis, who has been in sizzling form in recent NBA games.

In this regard, the Dallas Mavericks are considering Andre Drummond and have already reportedly started discussions with the player over a deal.

However, reigning NBA champions LA Lakers and the contending Brooklyn Nets are also interested in the services of Drummond, who is an able veteran capable of stepping up off the bench.