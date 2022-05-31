NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks unlikely to trade for 3-time All-Star, Miami Heat could potentially trump any Knicks offer by including Tyler Herro

NBA and Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell has been constantly linked with a move to the New York Knicks as the Jazz' shortcomings in the postseason over the last couple of years have prompted this.

However, according to Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report, the Knicks' acquisition of Mitchell this summer is looking slim as there are teams like the Miami Heat that can offer better trade packages than the Knicks for Donovan Mitchell. Fischer wrote:

"League sources regularly mention New York's main offseason focus is to improve at the point guard position, but acquiring Utah's other All-Star, Donovan Mitchell, remains highly unlikely."

Fischer continued:

"There's healthy skepticism around the NBA that New York's best offer for Mitchell would trump other teams' pursuits, such as a potential package from Miami that would theoretically center around Tyler Herro plus other salary and multiple first-round picks."

Donovan Mitchell will no doubt be frustrated with the Utah Jazz's inconsistency this season as the franchise from Salt Lake City as the championship aspirants have hardly played like one this season.

Can the New York Knicks land Donovan Mitchell?

Mitchell has elevated himself into one of the best guards in the game

Donovan Mitchell came into the season on the back of a new contract extension with the Utah Jazz as he signed a $163 million deal over five years. He has a player option ahead of the 2025-26 season. This means that the New York Knicks have no choice but to trade for him as he only hits free agency in 2026.

Donovan Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds this season, while shooting the ball better than 44% from the field and and over 35% from beyond the arc. He can score at all three levels at an incredible rate and is good enough to be the corner piece of a franchise.

Donovan Mitchell tonight:



30 PTS

6 REB

10 AST

5 3PT



He’s the first Jazz player a 30/5/10 playoff game in franchise history.

The New York Knicks' dysfunctionality has been well documented over the years. Owner James Dolan seems to be in the thick of things whenever the Knicks are in the spotlight. General Manager Scott Perry and and president of basketball operations Leon Rose have come into the franchise and tried to resurrect the organization.

Last season's postseason appearance was a sign that things are moving in the right direction for the franchise, but Knicks fans have been brought right back to earth with the team's performances this season.

The Jazz are also in all likelihood going to demand the farm and then some if they are to trade away their best players. The New York Knicks do have tradeable assets like RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, but those aren't good enough pieces for a team with championship aspirations.

