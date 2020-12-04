NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks were unwilling to acquire Russell Westbrook unless Houston Rockets attached assets to the deal

The New York Knicks were in the news recently, largely because of their surprisingly good offseason. The Knicks made a few smart moves, including signing Nerlens Noel to a 1-year deal. NBA Trade Rumors heavily linked the franchise to former MVP Russell Westbrook but a move did not materialize. With the offseason entering the last leg, let's take a look at the latest NBA Trade Rumors regarding the Knicks.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks wanted assets laced deal for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook was linked to multiple teams this offseason, with the New York Knicks reportedly one of the teams interested in the 2017 NBA MVP. However, the New York Knicks were insistent a deal could only go through if additional assets were attached, revealed ESPN's NBA insider Zach Lowe on his podcast, 'The Lowe Post',

"There. Was. No. Market. For. Russell. Westbrook, I kept saying this over and over again. The LA Clippers were not interested. The Knicks were not interested unless they were incentivized. I don't know where the Hornets noise came from."

Russell Westbrook was an All-NBA selection in 2019-2020 but had a poor postseason for the Houston Rockets. The franchise bowed out of the playoffs in the second round with a defeat against eventual champions LA Lakers.

Ealy in the offseason, NBA Trade Rumors claimed Russel Westbrook was pushing for a trade. The star was finally granted his wish, as it was reported that the 2017 MVP agreed to join the Washington Wizards. The deal also saw injury-prone point guard, John Wall, moved to the Houston Rockets.

Lowe Post podcast: @HowardBeck and I talk Russ-Wall, and LeBron/AD re-upping with the Lakers, then we continue Hawks week with ATL coach Lloyd Pierce -- on the team's continued voter registration activism ahead of the GA run-offs, and the new-look Hawks: https://t.co/auT6P26VjE — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 3, 2020

The New York Knicks have been chasing superstars for a few years, with little success to show for their efforts. They had an ambitious plan to acquire Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant last offseason. However, the duo moved to the Brooklyn Nets instead. Nonetheless, the Knick had a strong offseason this time around.

Interestingly, new head coach Tom Thibodeau recently set off NBA Trade Rumors by suggesting the Eastern Conference team is not done yet.

The New York Knicks may have dodged a bullet by passing on Russell Westbrook, who has $132 million remaining on his contract over three seasons. The point guard has also been plagued by fitness issues in recent seasons.

2016-17 MVP. 9x NBA All-Star. 9x All-NBA. 2x NBA scoring champion.



Welcome to D.C., @russwest44! pic.twitter.com/To3ULIaGen — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 3, 2020

