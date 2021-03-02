NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks could use Kevin Knox, Nerlens Noel in potential Andre Drummond deal

After unexpectedly rising to fourth in the East, the New York Knicks have recently been the subject of NBA Trade Rumors. The franchise are reportedly looking to bolster their roster for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

The New York Knicks have surprised many fans this season and recently went one game above .500 with a win against Detroit. This campaign's good performances - aided by astute coaching from Tom Thibodeau - have made them a much more lucrative landing spot for players.

This has led to increased interest in the availability of Andre Drummond. The 27-year-old has recently generated immense interest after the Cavaliers announced they were looking to move the center before the deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks continuing to make Kevin Knox available in pursuit of Andre Drummond

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox.

Despite their improvements this season, the New York Knicks are still looking to get better, particularly in the paint with a big man who can provide rebounds and defensive solidity.

Nerlens Noel has been producing decent performances recently and has filled in for the injured Mitchell Robinson. However, he is hardly the star center Andre Drummond could be for the Knicks.

Noel has been a part of hypothetical deals for the Cavs center recently. However, it is another of New York's young stars who could be on the way out, according to the latest NBA Trade Rumors.

Sam Amico of FourtyEightMinutes reported the following:

"The Knicks continue to make third-year forward Kevin Knox available, leading to speculation that he too could be involved in a hypothetical Dummond trade. Drummond reportedly would welcome a trade to New York."

Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. The small forward had his best year with the New York Knicks when he was a rookie. Although he's been given consistent minutes this season (15.1 a night), Knox is averaging only 5 points and 1.9 rebounds. Therefore, it is no surprise to see his name in NBA Trade Rumors.

Knox could be used as part of a package - along with or separately from Noel - to sign Andre Drummond. The 21-year-old is in desperate need of a fresh start. If he were to rediscover the form he showed in his rookie year - Knox averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds - he could provide significant role support for most teams.

The New York Knicks would massively benefit from this deal. Drummond is putting up significantly higher numbers than any of their big men, with 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds a night.

He would provide vital protection against the likes of Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bam Adebayo if the Knicks make it to the postseason.