NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks willing to depart with future draft picks in a huge package for Chris Paul

With the NBA season coming to an end, teams have already started preparing for next year. Star players and coaches will be in high demand as the franchises look to improve their roster. The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the New York Knicks, who finished another year as a lottery team, will be quite active in the off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul on the New York Knicks' radar this off-season

NBA trade rumors suggest that the New York Knicks, after missing out on key free agents like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant last off-season, will be looking to make amends this year.

Despite the free agency class being weak, the New York Knicks will have to acquire key players whose skill-set complements those of rising talent RJ Barrett. According to NBA trade rumors, the New York Knicks plan to pursue veteran point guard Chris Paul this off-season.

Paul's ability to run offense (career 9.5 assists against 2.4 turnovers) and make long-range looks (37.0 percent) would make life easier for RJ Barrett and the supporting cast. The veteran point guard can also hold his own on defense, especially during the postseason.

However, Chris Paul is expected to make around $41 million in 2020-21 and has a player option for $44 million for the following season. Not only that, but the former New Orleans Hornets star has also been dealing with serious injuries for the last couple of years and is 35 years old. There are question marks about Paul's attitude with his teammates too.

To get Chris Paul, the New York Knicks will have to depart with young guns Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina, as well as a couple of draft picks. It looks like a considerable trade package, but the Knicks will have to pull the trigger on it as Paul is expected to be on many teams' wish list this off-season.

