NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks willing to use Frank Ntilikina in a move for Victor Oladipo

The New York Knicks have a long-standing interest in Victor Oladipo and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that they're willing to shop young players to acquire him. Frank Ntilikina is among the likelier names that GM Leon Rose could package in a deal for Oladipo.

The New York Knicks are looking to fortify their roster to boost their playoff push. As reported by Marc Berman of the NY Post, Frank Ntilikina could be used by the Knicks' front office to upgrade the backcourt. Berman wrote:

"Frank Ntilikina, scheduled to be a free agent, also figured to be on the block, and now he may be used as a pawn to obtain a veteran. President Leon Rose is seeing if he can upgrade their current talent – specifically in the backcourt with Rockets combo guard Victor Oladipo, a player of interest – to win now and break the seven-year playoff drought."

Good morning everyone! Frank Ntilikina is 22, (doesn’t turn 23 till July) is in his 4th NBA season, is getting even better on defense, is shooting 13-21 from 3 in 9 games and has a great coach and staff behind him. That’s all. — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) March 5, 2021

Frank Ntilikina was drafted by the New York Knicks with the eighth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Things haven't worked out for the Frenchman in the Big Apple but a change in scenery could come in handy.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will Frank Ntilikina be a useful bargaining chip for the New York Knicks?

Knicks young core

Frank Ntilikina hasn't exactly hogged the limelight in his three and a half seasons with the New York Knicks. In fact, the 6'4 point guard was out of the Knicks' rotation for 28 games this season. But the fact that he's still only 22 and a restricted free agent in the summer could be enticing for some teams.

Ntilikina showcased his true potential with the France National Team in their bronze-medal winning campaign in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. He even had an 11-point outing in the quarterfinals where France eliminated Team USA. Ntilikina hasn't had too many highlight reels since then but he's been shooting the ball well from downtown this season.

Frank Ntilikina is feeling it from deep 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GZyNsv31W3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 5, 2021

Not many young players are going to be available ahead of the NBA trade deadline so it'll be interesting to see if teams are willing to giving Ntilikina a chance. He alone wouldn't be good enough to acquire a veteran upgrade but the New York Knicks have other expiring contracts and draft picks to formulate a good trade package.

