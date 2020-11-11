NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder and Phoenix Suns Engage in Chris Paul Trade Talks

NBA Trade Rumors are suggesting that the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns could be in the midst of Chris Paul trade talks. This would be the NBA veteran's third team in three years with two still left on his massive contract.

NBA Trade Rumors: Talks between Thunder and Suns gain traction

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns

There is nothing solidified yet in this NBA Trade Rumor but these two teams will continue to talk before the NBA Trade Moratorium. This could change the trajectory short-term for these two franchises.

The Phoenix Suns have had discussions about acquiring Chris Paul from the OKC Thunder, sources tell me & @TimBontemps. Story forthcoming. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) November 11, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Obstacles between OKC, Phoenix trade

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz

The only issues with this NBA Trade Rumor are if the Suns would want to use up so much of their cap space for the next two years on an aging superstar, while they have a roster full of young potential. In addition, they would be trading for an older guard when they just paid Ricky Rubio to play point guard.

Oklahoma City truly has nothing to fear in the worst-case scenario they get a low 1st-round pick and shed $40 million off the books to build onto their promising young core.

Chris Paul in 2 of the last 3 years❗️



2018

• 50-5 record when CP3, Harden, and Clint played

• Up 3-2 on the KD Warriors



2020

• 0.2% chance to make the playoffs

• Had OKC as the 4 seed as the lone All-Star

• Took the Rockets to 7pic.twitter.com/nHdjkJkDxX — 🌟 (@LALeBron23) November 7, 2020

The NBA Trade Season is just about to get started and this year there aren't many stars on the market so the NBA Trades are sure to be noteworthy with teams who could go all in this summer. The shortened season should be something to remember for this upcoming season and how that could hurt teams who need more playing time together and benefit teams with older or oft-injured superstars.

Maybe even some players were going to load-manage some of these games anyway and now they can miss more games without it looking like they really did.

