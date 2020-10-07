NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder want 2018 Draft bust from New York Knicks for Chris Paul

The OKC Thunder have been exploring moves for Chris Paul for some time now. Even though CP3 ended up staying in Oklahoma in 2019-20, several options are now opening up for the upcoming offseason. One team that has featured prominently in the NBA trade rumors concerning Paul is the New York Knicks. And now, we potentially know what the Thunder want for their wily veteran.

For his integral role ensuring the goal of season restart would be collective action to combat systemic racism & promote social justice, and for his work with HBCUs, @okcthunder @cp3 is a recipient of the 2019-20 End-of-Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award pres. by @kpthrive! pic.twitter.com/BrlCxHnA69 — NBA Cares (@nbacares) October 6, 2020

Only a year ago, Chris Paul was considered a bad contract with very few suitors. Then he managed his 10th All-Star berth with OKC Thunder and the narrative has changed vastly. The remaining $85 million on his deal across two years are still an issue but teams – including the New York Knicks – are now looking past that.

NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder want Kevin Knox from New York Knicks in any deal for Chris Paul

Kevin Knox

As reported by NY Post's Marc Berman, the OKC Thunder are looking at a first-rounder and a young player from New York Knicks in return for Chris Paul. He stated:

"Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti likely will want a first-round pick and a young prospect still on his rookie contract, multiple league officials believe. According to the source, that young player preferably would be Knox, the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, who is coming off a disappointing sophomore campaign."

The report also mentioned that the New York Knicks want to keep hold of Knox and instead attach either Frank Ntilikina or Dennis Smith Jr. to the deal.

What can New York Knicks offer to OKC Thunder for Chris Paul?

Leon Rose

The New York Knicks have been linked with Chris Paul by NBA trade rumors ever since they appointed his former agent Leon Rose as the team's general manager. He's expected to get this deal done somehow.

While the Knicks shouldn't have an issue in sending a first-round draft pick to the OKC Thunder, the rest of the package is up in the air. In any case, they'll have to attach Julius Randle to match salaries.

As far as Kevin Knox is concerned, the New York Knicks have an incentive to keep hold of him. Knox only scored 6.4 points per game this season, half of what he managed in his rookie year. But he's still an able defender with a workable three-point shot. Whether OKC Thunder will be willing to trade Chris Paul without Knox potentially depends on the Knicks' willingness to attach multiple draft picks.

