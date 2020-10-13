NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic interested in New York Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.

The Orlando Magic have been stuck in first-round playoff purgatory for some time now. They don't have the needed financial room to improve and push for a top-five seed in the East either. Hence, it may do them some good to experiment with a few young players and if NBA trade rumors are to be believed, they have zeroed in on New York Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.

NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic could target New York Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.

Dennis Smith Jr. will be entering the final year of his rookie contract in the 2020-21 season. His career has only nosedived whilst playing for the New York Knicks and a change in scenery could help out the still 22-year-old guard.

Magic head coach Steve Clifford

As reported by Marc Berman of the NY Post, Orlando Magic have shown interest in trading for New York Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.

"According to an NBA source, Orlando has shown interest in Dennis Smith Jr., so a bigger deal could work with the Magic if they swap the No. 8 and No. 15 slots."

The Orlando Magic own the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. As insinuated by the aforementioned report, the New York Knicks could be enticed into dealing Dennis Smith Jr. for Orlando's pick.

Can Dennis Smith Jr. revive his career with Orlando Magic?

Dennis Smith Jr. has an uphill task at hand

Going by what he achieved during his stay with Dallas, there's a lot that Dennis Smith Jr. can offer to the Orlando Magic. Athleticism is Smith Jr.'s strongest skill at this point. He really needs to work on his jumper but the Magic are not targeting him for his scoring ability.

It's Dennis Smith Jr. passing skills that the Orlando Magic will be looking at, considering that they are crying out for creative guys. Smith Jr. can pass the ball with both hands and can truly shine as a playmaker in pick-and-roll situations.

