NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic want to keep hold of young core, may move Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier is already on an expiring deal but he may part ways with the Orlando Magic much sooner if the latest NBA trade rumors are to be believed. The Magic are already thinking about their future considering that their 2020-21 campaign seems beyond redemption now.

The Orlando Magic won four straight games to start the season but long-term injuries to Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac has killed all of their momentum. As per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the front office is willing to bring back the duo next year but the same cannot be said about Evan Fournier. Lowe wrote:

"The Magic are so far projecting patience and optimism about bringing back their healthy core next season, league sources say. The exception -- and this is purely my speculation -- might concern Evan Fournier, given his expiring contract."

This is interesting. @ESPN’s @BobbyMarks42 has Evan Fournier listed as one of the NBA’s Top 5 Trade Assets. 🧐



Trade deadline is 5 weeks away. #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/U8SZsPL1vN — The Sixth Man Show (@SixthManShow) February 18, 2021

Evan Fournier is in the last year of his five-year contract with the Orlando Magic. He's owed $17 million this season which is not expensive considering that he's averaging 17.9 points and 3.6 assists per game.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Orlando Magic move Evan Fournier this season?

Magic head coach Steve Clifford

Even though Evan Fournier is a volume scorer, the Orlando Magic could do without his services now. At 12-18, the Magic have little chance of making it to the playoffs. This would be the perfect time to trade Fournier while giving the likes of Cole Anthony and Chuma Okeke extended minutes to prove their worth.

Fournier could easily help out a team lift its offensive production. He can be a bit inconsistent at times but he's shot the ball at 44.9% for his career, including a 37.5% clip from downtown.

Advertisement

Fournier's salary, although justified, could make things difficult for Orlando Magic since not many teams have that kind of cap space or trade exception to absorb his contract. But that shouldn't prevent the front office from exploring a bit.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks could join LA Lakers in the Mo Bamba sweepstakes