NBA Trade Rumors: Owner's support for Donald Trump a factor in James Harden's unhappiness, momentum for Ibaka building with the Brooklyn Nets

The basketball offseason is off to a busy start with numerous NBA Trade Rumors predicting moves by the league's elite teams and star players. With some big moves already completed, eyes now turn to James Harden's situation. The former MVP is reportedly a target for Eastern Conference heavyweights Brooklyn Nets. In the latest roundup, let's take a look at what the update on his situation is.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden wants out due to Houston Rockets owner' ties with Donald Trump

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Since the ascent of the Black Lives Matter movement in the middle of the 2019-20 NBA season, the league's players haven't hesitated to raise their voices on matters of social injustice and national politics. The stars were quick to exert their influence during the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble and emphasized that change is urgently needed.

NBA Trade Rumors link Houston Rockets star guard James Harden to various contenders, with Brooklyn Nets as a possible destination. NBA trade insider Ric Bucher has revealed that one of the driving factors behind Harden's discontentment is Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta's ties to Donald Trump.

Fertitta made significant contributions to the Republican Party and President Trump's campaign. This fact has irked Harden, and it seems like the Houston Rockets will have to complete an NBA trade which will see him depart the franchise in the next few days.

New NBA precedents being set on the daily, it seems...https://t.co/roZAt3T5lO — Bucher & Friends Podcast (@BucherFriends) November 17, 2020

Also read: NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics offering 2 first-round picks to Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors could match the best contract offered to Fred VanVleet

NBA Trade Rumors suggest Brooklyn Nets interested in Serge Ibaka

Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Advertisement

Serge Ibaka has had a solid career in the NBA, which includes two trips to the Finals. The big man is a free agent this offseason, and NBA Trade Rumors have linked him with multiple destinations, as he looks to part ways with Toronto Raptors.

Trade insider Ian Begley has commented on the latest NBA Trade Rumors involving Ibaka, suggesting,

“Prominent members of the Nets organization would like to see the club sign free agent Serge Ibaka.”

As per the most recent NBA Trade Rumors, Ibaka is set to demand a three-year deal that will be worth $12-15 million per annum, which could be a steal for a player of his caliber. The Brooklyn Nets lack depth at the Power Forward position and could use Ibaka's ability to play as a stretch big.

The Brooklyn Nets are strong contenders for the 2021 NBA Championship, and adding a player of Ibaka's ilk could address one of the few problems with the roster.

Nets offseason big board with notes on James Harden, Spencer Dinwiddie, Serge Ibaka, Brooklyn potentially shedding salary and more: https://t.co/MdSIBV4Gig — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 17, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Making the case for LA Lakers acquiring Wesley Matthews this off-season