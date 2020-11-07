NBA Trade Rumors: Paul Pierce analyzes Chris Paul's potential future with regard to Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers

Since the end of his resurgent campaign with the OKC Thunder, Chris Paul has been a hot topic in NBA trade rumors, with multiple title contenders reportedly interested in acquiring point guard.

As the 34-year-old approaches the tail-end of his career, Chris Paul could go ring chasing, and time will tell where he lands this off-season.

While experts continue to debate on CP3's next move, here is the latest news from the NBA trade rumors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul's experience could be key for LA Clippers

LA Clippers

Speaking on ESPN's 'The Jump', former Clippers small forward Paul Pierce commented on a potential LA Clippers move for Chris Paul this off-season.

"I think this is the best possible fit. If you put Chris Paul on the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, you're looking at the NBA's next superteam."

Pierce went on to predict that if the NBA trade rumors do come true, the LA Clippers would be the unequivocal favorites to win it all next season.

Paul George with the steal, dunk & stare down on Oubre! pic.twitter.com/YONQ7VlbsG — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 18, 2019

Pierce's statements evoked a more measured response from ex-New York Knicks head coach, David Fizdale.

"Only thing I see wrong with the fit is, all of these guys need the ball...If T Lue can get it to work, it would be a superteam, which means all of these guys would have to sacrifice a little bit."

Chris Paul to the Clippers is certainly one of the more terrifying NBA trade rumors out there. If the Los Angeles based franchise can make the move happen and fit all three players into a system, the team will enter the 2020-21 NBA season as overwhelming favorites.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Milwaukee Bucks would be favorites to come out of the East with Chris Paul

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are another contending team that is looking to add to their roster this off-season. With numerous NBA trade rumors linking Chris Paul to the Eastern Conference team, Paul Pierce gave the move his stamp of approval.

"I think it's a great fit...he checks three boxes for Milwaukee. Playmaking, which they desperately need...leadership, and you got a closer... you add Chris Paul on that team, I like them coming out of the east."

The Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the NBA during the 2019-20 regular season but fell in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs to eventual runners-up, Miami Heat.

7 years ago today, back-to-back MVP @Giannis_An34 made his NBA debut: 1 point, 1 turnover & 2 fouls in 4 minutes.



He averaged 7 PTS & 4 REB his rookie season and has increased his scoring & rebounding every season since. pic.twitter.com/wfYdio2PoF — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 30, 2020

A second successive postseason failure saw the Milwaukee Bucks face heavy criticism. The NBA trade rumors have made it no secret that the Bucks risk losing two-time MVP and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo if the team disappoints in the playoffs again.

The acquisition of Chris Paul, the 'Point God', would be a massive upgrade on current PG Eric Bledsoe and could also give the Bucks' Greek superstar some much-need support.

The Milwaukee Bucks are aiming for a championship next season and signing Chris Paul would be a step in the right direction.

