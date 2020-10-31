NBA Trade Rumors: Paul Pierce suggests that LeBron James could be on a recruiting mission following his dinner with Tristan Thompson

After clinching an NBA title, the LA Lakers' front office will now work to improve the roster further in the off-season. The team has been linked with various NBA trade rumors in this regard as LeBron James and co. plot a successful title defense next season.

With NBA trade rumors surrounding Dwight Howard and Javale McGee, Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson could be a viable option for the LA Lakers at the center position, as he is a free agent.

NBA Trade Rumors: Paul Pierce claims that LeBron James could convince Tristan Thompson to join the LA Lakers

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LeBron James is one of the most respected players in the NBA. Players across the league admire his work ethic and skills, and it's not a surprise that many of them want to play with him at the LA Lakers.

NBA trade rumors have already suggested that players like Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony could be on LeBron James' radar, as he shares a close relationship with both of them.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Another player that could be a part of the LA Lakers' roster next season is Tristan Thompson, who will be entering free agency and could look to join a championship contender.

On that topic, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce shared his take in the latest episode of a popular basketball show 'The Jump'. Pierce was quoted as saying in this regard:

"Not only LeBron is one of the best basketball players in the NBA, he is one of the best GMs. Everywhere he has been, he has brought in key players. Orchestrating Miami, Cleveland, getting Anthony Davis to the Lakers. He is gonna continue to do this, as long as he is in the game, always trying to enhance his championship resume."

NBA Trade Rumors have linked Tristan Thompson with the LA Lakers, as the Cleveland Cavaliers star recently had dinner with LeBron James.

Thompson averaged 12 points, 10.1 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 30.2 minutes per game last season. An NBA championship winner with the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, Tristan Thompson is athletic enough to defend on the perimeter and also strong enough to bother opposing big men in the paint.

Just had a drink with my brother 4ever @RealTristan13!! Missed my G! Love bro!! 🙏🏾❤️👑. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 30, 2020

If Dwight Howard and Javale McGee choose to depart the LA Lakers, Thompson could be a perfect replacement for the center role. There is a high possibility of that happening as Thompson reportedly shares a close relationship with the LA Lakers talisman LeBron James.