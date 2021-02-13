NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers eyeing out of favor forward Nemanja Bjelica

Nemanja Bjelica hasn't featured prominently for Sacramento Kings this season but the latest NBA trade rumors have linked him to the Philadelphia 76ers. A three-point specialist, Bjelica had a career-year with the Kings in 2019-20 but has seen himself fall out of favor since.

Nemanja Bjelica fell out of the Kings' rotation in early January before returning against the Orlando Magic this Friday. He's set to become a free agent in the summer and GM Monte McNair may want to flip him for some assets.

As reported by The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in the power forward. Amick explained:

"Nemanja Bjelica who has been out of Walton’s rotation since Jan. 9 and appears likely to be on the move. The Sixers, who have long been tied to Hield in terms of interest, are known to be among the teams who are considering the 32-year-old forward who has shot 39 percent from three-point range in his six seasons."

Bjelica also said that he's lost his twitter password, so he hasn't seen any trade rumors. He was very happy to be on the court. He declined to comment on why he wasn't on the court over the last 14 games. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) February 13, 2021

Nemanja Bjelica is owed $7.1 million this year which makes it easy for the Philadelphia 76ers to complete a deal, should they pursue him. The Sixers have their $8.2 million exception from the Al Horford trade that can be used to absorb Bjelica's salary. They own New York's second-round pick for 2021 which could be sent to the Kings to get the deal done.

NBA Trade Rumors: Examining Nemanja Bjelica's fit with Philadelphia 76ers

Philly focused on adding shooting depth this offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers are already reaping the benefits of adding quality shooters this offseason. The likes of Seth Curry, Danny Green, and Tobias Harris provide ample spacing on their starting lineup but the bench lacks such options. Furkan Korkmaz is the only recognized shooter on their second unit.

Nemanja Njelica could come in and fill that hole. He's made a living out of knocking down shots off the bench and has a shooting accuracy of 39% from three-point range for his NBA career.

Bjelica hasn't had a great year so far this year but he did score 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting against the Orlando Magic in his latest game. Trading for him is a gamble worth taking for the Philadelphia 76ers.

