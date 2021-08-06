NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors frontrunners to land Damian Lillard 

The Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors have been dominating NBA trade rumors of late. Both teams are looking to bolster their squads ahead of the 2021-22 season as they plan to challenge for the title.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors have been linked to the same players on numerous occasions in the past. Portland Trail Blazers star man Damian Lillard is also on that list, according to the latest NBA rumors.

Lillard recently clarified that he hasn't handed in any kind of trade request. However, NBA trade rumors have suggested that could change if the Trail Blazers do not surround their talisman with a championship-contending team.

Damian Lillard on reports that he will request a trade:



"It's not true. I haven't made any firm decision on what my future will be. There's no need for anybody to speak for me." pic.twitter.com/6pdVm1ghZU — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) July 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers could offer enticing packages to acquire Damian Lillard

SNY TV's Ian Begley recently mentioned that if Damian Lillard does intend to switch teams this offseason, the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers would be the frontrunners to land him. Here's what he said:

"To me, you look at Golden State and you look at Philadelphia because these are the two teams that are going to be in on these kinds of trade talks. With Philadelphia, a package starting with Ben Simmons, that's pretty strong. Golden State, you have Wiseman, the No. 2 pick from last year, and then Kuminga and Moody, the guys they drafted this year as a package. Those two to me are ahead of where the Knicks are. But if Damian Lillard has any say in it, he can dictate where he goes. Let's not get ahead of ourselves, Lillard first has to ask for a trade from Portland."

On @GEICO SportsNite, @ianbegley & @cwilliamson44 talk about what Julius Randle's contract extension signifies for the Knicks franchise, what it says about Randle's commitment to the Knicks, and who the frontrunner is to land Damian Lillard if he gets traded pic.twitter.com/h8tczk1cFG — SNY (@SNYtv) August 6, 2021

In terms of fitting in, Damian Lillard would be better suited to playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. He can play as the point guard for the team and continue to be the primary ball-handler, something that he has been doing all his career in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers would also profit from Lillard joining their ranks.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors already have a player like Stephen Curry, which makes Lillard's position within the franchise questionable. He would also be a defensive liability with the Warriors. On top of that, the Golden State Warriors do not expect Damian Lillard to join them as per NBA trade rumors.

The Philadelphia 76ers, in terms of their package, have a star like Ben Simmons to offer, as mentioned by Ian Begley. Simmons will slot straight into the point guard position and help the Trail Blazers stay in contention for the playoffs at least.

It remains to be seen what Damian Lillard will decide with his future, though. The Trail Blazers have managed to re-sign Norman Powell in free agency and acquired center Cody Zeller, along with Ben McLemore and Tony Snell, so far. They still have a long way to go in terms of their roster reconstruction if they are to challenge for the title.

Teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors will be expected to keep an eye on Damian Lillard's situation once he returns from the Olympics.

