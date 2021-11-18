NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers have short listed up to 30 players they will be willing to swap Ben Simmons for

The drama surrounding Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers are still far from being resolved. Simmons still desires to be traded out of Philadelphia and the Sixers have a shortlist of players they want in exchange.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Sixers have around 30 players in mind for a Simmons trade to happen. Amick added that around five to ten players from the shortlist will become available over the next two seasons.

Among the players mentioned in the report include Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. The problem for Ben Simmons and the Sixers is that these players might not be available at the trade deadline.

Lillard has been linked to a Simmons trade, but he remains loyal to the Blazers and the team is not going to trade him that easily. Harden is in a better situation playing alongside Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets surely have no intention of making him available with Kyrie Irving not playing.

Beal looked like a possible trade candidate entering the season, but the Washington Wizards are playing great at the moment. The Wizards are first in the Eastern Conference and appear to be legitimate playoff contenders this season. As mentioned by Amick and Sixers president Daryl Morey, this Ben Simmons trade saga may last for years.

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons not remotely close to playing for the Sixers this season

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

The second part of Sam Amick's report revealed that Ben Simmons is far from ready to play for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. There's even the possibility of Simmons never playing a game in a Sixers uniform ever again.

Nevertheless, the Sixers and their three-time All-Star are working on the current situation. Simmons has finally met with the team's medical staff regarding his mental health issues. That was the main talking point for Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, during a sit-down interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic a few days ago.

"This is no longer about a trade. This is about finding a place where we can help Ben get back to his mental strength and get back on the floor. I want him on the floor playing the game that he loves. I want Ben on the floor whether that’s in a 76ers uniform or any other uniform, that’s not up to me, but I want him in a state where he can resume play. We want to cooperate and want to work him back on the floor,” Paul said.

Ben Simmons has pointed out that his mental health, along with a back injury, is the reason he's not ready to play this season. The issue has divided basketball fans, with some arguing that someone like Simmons, who earns millions of dollars, should be doing what he signed up for. The 25-year-old star still has three seasons and $114 million left in his contract after the season.

Others are more sympathetic because mental health issues are no joke and have been a central figure in our society for the past several years. Simmons has the right to privacy in terms of his mental health, but we have to assume that he's had problems with confidence inside the court.

The Australian was blasted for his lack of aggression in last year's Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks. Ben Simmons was not looking to shoot the ball or drive to the basket to avoid getting fouled and go to the free throw line. It was on full display and it could have triggered his desire to leave Philadelphia.

Whether Simmons likes to hear it or not, he needs to improve his shooting to become a better basketball player. He has all the tools to become one of the all time greats. Not playing in a real basketball game hinders that, but it's up to the Sixers and him to resolve things.

