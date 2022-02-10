NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers will not include young guard in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets barring a significant change

Reports of a blockbuster trade in the works between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets have recently surfaced, ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Both teams are eyeing star players, as the key pieces are said to be Brooklyn's James Harden for Philadelphia's Ben Simmons.

Both teams are trying to find extra players to include who will make the deal work.

Jordan Schultz on Wednesday reported on Twitter that young 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will not be included in a future deal.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report #Nets Barring a significant change, Tyrese Maxey will not be included in any potential Ben Simmons-James Harden trade, multiple sources confirm. #Sixers Barring a significant change, Tyrese Maxey will not be included in any potential Ben Simmons-James Harden trade, multiple sources confirm. #Sixers #Nets

Tyrese Maxey not to be included in potential Nets, 76ers trade

Tyrese Maxey was selected 21st overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2020 draft. In his first career start on Jan. 9, 2021, Maxey managed 39 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 115-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Maxey’s point total was the most by an NBA rookie in their debut since 1970.

Maxey is averaging 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season. This is the 21-year-old’s second year in the NBA, and the 76ers are already defending him from the trade block – a good sign for any player's future.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday said:

“Right now, there’s no negotiation going on between Philadelphia and Brooklyn.”

Wojnarowski said the teams are focusing instead on which secondary pieces to include in the deal. So even though Philly and Brooklyn are not in official negotiations, it seems as though they are leaving that until they have found adequate secondaries for the trade.

Ben Simmons technically does not make enough money to be traded for James Harden in a one-for-one swap. Philadelphia is going to have to include another $2.5 million in salaries to make this trade legal. The good thing is that the 76ers are above $6 million in excess luxury tax, so they need to send out money anyway.

Brooklyn has been rumored to hope to included “two or three” players alongside Harden, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. Windhorst also reported that Harden is pushing for this deal to happen. The narrative is that he wants to leave Brooklyn.

This trade offers patches for both teams in the spots they need them most. Philadelphia needs a star point guard, and Brooklyn needs better defense and a reliable big man.

Simmons has not played this season after requesting a trade in the offseason in a contentious holdout. Simmons did not like how he was being perceived by his fans and the organization.

In the 76ers' 2020-21 playoff run, Simmons' offensive output was simply nowhere to be found. While exiting the playoffs last season, Simmons said:

“Offensively, I wasn’t there. I didn’t do enough for my teammates.”

Simmons' offensive struggles aside, one can understand why Brooklyn wants him because of how great a defensive player he is. Simmons is going to be hungry to prove his decision to leave Philly was a healthy choice. When he gets on the court, in whichever city he ends up in, Simmons has a lot of work to do to turn around his reputation of wilting in the clutch.

Harden, on the other hand, is having yet another strong season, even though the 32-year-old's production is on the decline in the past few seasons. He is averaging 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists in 44 games.

Wherever Harden lands, he is going to be a large asset as always. His career averages stand at 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. Having such strong statistics over his 13 years in the NBA, his greatness alongside a dominant big like Joel Embiid could fuel a strong playoff push for the 76ers.

Embiid is averaging 29.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists this season. He sits atop the conversation for MVP, accordingly having several dominant games and clutch performances this season. Philadelphia (32-22) is fifth in the Eastern Conference – but just 2.5 games out of first place.

Brooklyn (29-25), on a nine-game losing streak, has fallen to eighth in the East. They play against the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

Whether or not the trade goes through, Tyrese Maxey must be happy with the 76ers on their decision. Such a stance shows immense dedication to a young player.

