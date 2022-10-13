NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns interested in acquiring former Sixth Man of the Year winner in exchange for Jae Crowder

Recent rumors suggested that the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in acquiring former Sixth Man of the Year winner Jordan Clarkson. With the Suns looking for viable trade locations for Jae Crowder, Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer shed more light on the matter.

In light of all the controversies in the offseason, the Suns are undergoing massive changes. They are in the process of finding new ownership after Robert Sarver decided to sell the team.

These changes have also been with the team's roster. Veteran forward Jae Crowder announced earlier that he wouldn't be joining the team for training camp. Considering that the Suns have shown interest in Cam Johnson's development as a starter, Phoenix has reportedly agreed to trade Crowder.

While many teams want to acquire Crowder, Fischer said that the Suns want to trade him for the Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson. In the report, Fischer wrote that the Suns are looking for ball-handling depth. According to his sources, the Suns have asked the Jazz about Clarkson's availability.

It remains to be seen if the Suns are willing to attach a draft pick to the trade.

Phoenix could benefit greatly by acquiring Clarkson. The Phoenix Suns had their sights set on Bojan Bogdanovic prior to his trade to the Detroit Pistons. The Suns want a scorer, and Clarkson fits the billing.

While there is no questioning Utah's willingness to trade their veterans, the Jazz are likely to demand draft capital in return. This could prove to be an unfavorable factor for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns are more likely to find takers for Jae Crowder in the East

Jae Crowder's availability in the trade market has garnered a fair bit of attention. Recent rumors have also seen the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat emerge as front-runners to make a trade happen.

The Phoenix Suns would benefit greatly from acquiring Jordan Clarkson. However, if the Jazz were to ask for picks, it could be a deal-breaker.

The Hawks have emerged as a favorable trading spot in this regard. Phoenix could potentially engage in a straight-up trade involving Crowder and De'Andre Hunter. With salaries off by a fraction in this scenario, the Suns could also demand a draft pick as compensation.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are also reported to be interested in Crowder. The forward played a vital role in the Heat's playoff run in 2020. With this considered, a reunion wouldn't be out of the question.

Heat Nation @HeatNationCom Report: Miami Heat officials have expressed confidence that team is Jae Crowder’s preferred destination heatnation.com/rumors/report-… Report: Miami Heat officials have expressed confidence that team is Jae Crowder’s preferred destination heatnation.com/rumors/report-…

