NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns register interest in Thaddeus Young 

If NBA trade rumors are to be taken into consideration, the Phoenix Suns have been relatively quiet in the ongoing NBA offseason. The only notable move they have made is the Chris Paul extension, and are likely to go into the 2021-22 NBA season with a roster similar to last year's.

NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns interested in acquiring Thaddeus Young

2021 NBA Finals - Game Six

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns are looking to acquire veteran swingman Thaddeus Young from the San Antonio Spurs. Young was recently signed by the Spurs as a product of DeMar DeRozan's Chicago Bulls trade.

◽️ Suns among contenders interested in Spurs' Thad Young

Thaddeus Young averaged 12 points, four rebounds and four assists per game last season for the Bulls, displaying his versatility. Young was also productive on the defensive side of the ball, tallying a steal per game for Billy Donovan's side. Young is a brilliant option to have off the bench, and if a deal goes through, the Phoenix Suns can field a strong bench for the 2021-22 season.

Acquiring Thad Young should not be a problem for the Arizona-based franchise, as he is on an expiring contract. There's little chance that the Spurs will offer him a new deal, and the Suns should definitely look to swoop in for the forward as he will also be looking to play for a contender.

The Phoenix Suns had a brilliant run during the 2021 NBA postseason, which involved them beating the defending champions LA Lakers and getting past a gritty LA Clippers side. However, their campaign culminated in a defeat, as the Milwaukee Bucks won four successive games in a row to hand them a 4-2 loss in the NBA finals.

Cameron Payne and Cam Johnson were some of the notable performers for the Phoenix Suns during their postseason run, but it was evident that they could have used one more offensive option off the bench. Apart from his offensive prowess, Young's athleticism allows him to be a strong defender, something that Suns head coach Monty Williams will certainly appreciate.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns will reset and look to put the disappointment of the Finals loss behind them. They have added sharpshooter Landry Shamet, veteran center JaVale McGee and guard Elfrid Payton and re-signed Frank Kaminsky and Cam Payne this offseason. It is safe to say that the Suns have failed to match their rivals in terms of strengthening their roster, and the move for Young couldn't have come sooner.

