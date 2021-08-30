NBA History: 5 worst trades of the 21st century

The NBA history is filled with terrible trades that jeopardized the futures of various franchises and players.

Whether they were lopsided trades or resulted in a dissent between the traded player and the team, some transactions never seemed sensible, no matter how you looked at them. The Rajon Rondo to Dallas Mavericks trade is one such move that comes to mind.

Every NBA offseason, some trades make fans and analysts question the decision-making of the franchise. Sometimes these moves work out, but they mostly end up being a terrible experience for all parties involved.

On that note, here are the five worst trades of the 21st century:

#5 New York Knicks getting Andrea Bargnani in 2013

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks

Andrea Bargnani had an underwhelming 2012-13 NBA campaign with the Toronto Raptors, averaging just 12.7 points per game. However, the New York Knicks decided to pull off a ridiculous trade for him, which sent Marcus Camby, Steve Novak, Quentin Richardson and three draft choices to the Raptors.

Raptors Close To Trade Of Andrea Bargnani To Knicks For Marcus Camby, Two Picks -- http://t.co/WyhqPUxL5s — RealGM (@RealGM) June 30, 2013

Bargnani is known to be one of the greatest busts of all time, as he was drafted by the Raptors with the first overall pick in 2006, but failed to achieve anything of note. It was a similar story in New York, as the Italian continued to struggle with injuries and poor form in his two-year stop with the Knicks.

#4 OKC Thunder sending James Harden to Houston Rockets in 2012

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets - NBA Game Five

At one point, OKC Thunder had the best young core in the NBA, with the likes of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden plying their trade for the team. The trio reached the NBA Finals together and were expected to dominate the league's landscape for years to come.

Oklahoma City has traded James Harden to the Houston Rockets, league sources tell Y! Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2012

Harden was a free agent in the summer of 2012, but instead of extending him an offer according to market value, the Thunder low-balled him to avoid the luxury tax.

Harden spurned them, and the Thunder ended up trading the player to the Houston Rockets for Kevin Martin and Jeremy Lamb, a package of picks that ultimately netted a top prize of Steven Adams.

The rest, as we all know, is history.

