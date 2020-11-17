NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns reportedly finalizing a deal for Chris Paul with OKC Thunder, DeMar DeRozan opts into his $27.7M player-option

With the monetorium finally lifted, NBA trade rumors are starting to dominate the basketball news cycle. And much like James Harden, OKC Thunder star Chris Paul has been a hot topic in these updates. There has been intense speculation over the 35-year-old veteran's future this off-season. But, according to insiders, the player's next destination could be all but confirmed to be the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal to acquire Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star guard Chris Paul, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2020

This potential move for the 'Point God' leaves a lot to unpack. Let's get started.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Phoenix Suns are close to agreeing a deal OKC Thunder for Chris Paul

Chris Paul

Ever since the 2019-20 season finished, NBA trade rumors have linked Chris Paul to several teams. After an outstanding season with the OKC Thunder, it seemed like just about every title contender was interested in acquiring him this off-season.

Early on, teams like the LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, and the Milwaukee Bucks were dominating the rumors surrounding Chris Paul. However, this morning, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that the Phoenix Suns led by Devin Booker last season have finalized a deal for Chris Paul with the OKC Thunder.

Suns owner Robert Sarver is bringing the future Hall of Fame guard to Phoenix, delivering Devin Booker a running mate and the franchise a leader. Suddenly, the Suns become a real factor in the Western Conference this season. https://t.co/gVkly4QpNa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2020

Not many expected Chris Paul to go to the Phoenix Suns. It is no secret that the 10-time All-star is hungry to win an NBA championship before retiring. Which is why it comes as somewhat of a surprise that CP3 decided to head to the Suns instead of a team that could give him the chance to get that ring.

The Suns took massive strides last season. Devin Booker was phenomenal for the franchise, especially in the Orlando bubble, where they didn't lose a single game. The arrival of Chris Paul will also be greatly helpful to the career of DeAndre Ayton, who has shown flashes of brilliance in the time he has been on the court.

Adding Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns roster won't make them instant title contenders but there is no doubt that they will be a force to reckon with in what is going to be a jam-packed Western Conference.

NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan opts into his player option with the San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs

Just a few weeks ago, NBA trade rumors heavily linked DeMar DeRozan to the LA Lakers. But after the franchise acquired Dennis Schroder, the star is reportedly ready to take his $27.7 million player option with the San Antonio Spurs ahead of next season.

San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan has informed the franchise that he is opting into his $27.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 16, 2020

This decision has surprised many, as the player was thought to be desperate to win an NBA championship. But while the decision isn't set in stone, fans are likely to see the 31-year-old representing the San Antonio Spurs during the 2020-21 NBA season.

