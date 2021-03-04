NBA Trade Rumors: PJ Tucker drawing interest from 4 teams including LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets

PJ Tucker is seemingly on his way out of the Houston Rockets and NBA trade rumors suggest that the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are interested in him. The veteran power forward is currently playing his fourth season with H-Town and will be a free agent in the summer.

The Houston Rockets are set for a rebuild after losing 12 straight games. They're expected to be among the few sellers ahead of the NBA trade deadline and PJ Tucker is among their prized assets. As mentioned by Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday's episode of SportsCenter, four contenders are interested in Tucker and that list includes the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. Woj said:

"PJ Tucker, who's in the last year of his deal, they've [Houston Rockets] been very engaged in talks about moving him. Contenders like Milwaukee, Brooklyn, the Lakers, Miami have all shown interest in him."

Just your first daily reminder that PJ Tucker had a 1 on 3 one man fast break and finished at the rim. pic.twitter.com/A1MAPozMnd — Rockets Yoda (@Achiles_Ovrated) February 27, 2021

Known for his high-energy style of play (and the most epic sneaker collection in the world), PJ Tucker is owed a reasonable $7.9 million this year.

NBA Trade Rumors: How PJ Tucker can help LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and other contenders

Tucker can help teams on both ends of the court

PJ Tucker is a high-IQ player who's not afraid to put his body on the line and draw a charge. Additionally, he has no qualms in toughing it out with men much taller than him under the rim. Tucker's also an incredible corner-three shooter.

The 35-year-old averaged 6.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Houston Rockets last season, the latter being a career-high. He played 262 straight regular season games for the Rockets before sitting out two games in February this year.

PJ Tucker's fitness could come in handy for the LA Lakers who've been plagued by injuries recently. As far as the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets are concerned, he can help both these teams out defensively. Tucker's playing style makes him a perfect fit for the Miami Heat and their 'Heat Culture' as well.

Any of these contenders could land PJ Tucker but his relationship with James Harden makes the Brooklyn Nets the frontrunners.

Harden showing love to PJ Tucker and his former teammates 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3i6yiWznq8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2021

