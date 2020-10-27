NBA Trade Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers' big man Zach Collins might be the missing piece on Boston Celtics' roster

Though the Boston Celtics have made it to 3 Eastern Conference Finals in the last 4 years, they've never been to the NBA Finals in the past 10 years. Despite having a talented set of players, they seem to have hit a plateau. In this article, we'll take a closer look at an NBA trade rumor that explains how adding Portland Trail Blazers' big Zach Collins in place of Gordon Hayward might help the Boston Celtics break the playoffs plateau.

NBA Trade Rumors: Zach Collins might add much-needed size to the Boston Celtics' lineup

The Celtics need some height to compete, that Collins could provide

The Bostons Celtics' 'best 5' lineup is among the most talented starting 5 in the league. But their lack of size in the frontcourt was exposed in the Conference Finals, and they didn't have an answer for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo in the paint. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Portland's Zach Collins might help in alleviating their problems in the frontcourt.

Lowe Post podcast: @BobbyMarks42 and I predict and discuss some of the biggest player options and potential contract extensions of the coming offseason: AD, Giannis, Lakers' role players, Hayward, Oladipo, Gobert, Fournier, more. Plus: fake trades! https://t.co/ib2f880WpQ — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) October 26, 2020

On the latest episode of his podcast 'The Lowe Post', Zach Lowe said that the Boston Celtics shipping Gordon Hayward in exchange for Portland Trail Blazers' Zach Collins, Trevor Ariza, and Rodney Hood might be something both teams can agree upon.

Zach Collins is still 22, and has already shown some potential that he could be a dominant big man in the future. He can also develop into a decent 3-point shooter, which will help the Boston Celtics stretch the floor, giving more room for their guards to attack the rim.

NBA Trade Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers will benefit from Gordon Hayward's offensive versatility

Gordon Hayward could elevate the Trail Blazers

As the competition gets tougher in the Western Conference next season, the Portland Trail Blazers need a serious upgrade to remain a playoff contender. Though not at his prime anymore, Gordon Hayward has a few good years left in him, and can be a great fit for Portland's power forward position. However, this NBA trade rumor will have some weight only if Gordon Hayward agrees to a sign-and-trade deal this season.

Advertisement

While giving up Zach Collins, Trevor Ariza and Rodney Hood might seem too much for a 30-year-old Hayward, we have to keep in mind that Ariza and Hood will be free agents next year, and the Blazers might as well make the most out of their contract before they walk out in 2021.

Also read: NBA Trade Options: An Eric Gordon - Al Horford swap could help both the Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers get over their playoffs hump