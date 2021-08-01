NBA Trade Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors discussed a CJ McCollum-Pascal Siakam swap

The Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors have engaged in talks centered on CJ McCollum and Pascal Siakam, as per the latest NBA trade rumors. McCollum is arguably the Blazers' biggest trade chip, while Siakam has had a few bust-ups with the coaching staff in what was a difficult 2020-21 NBA season for the Raptors.

The Portland Trail Blazers need to update their roster to keep Damian Lillard happy and committed to the franchise. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are looking to usher in a new era with the expected departure of Kyle Lowry and will be hoping to make moves accordingly. As per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the two teams have discussed a trade involving CJ McCollum and Pascal Siakam. Fischer wrote:

"There has also been an intriguing CJ McCollum-Pascal Siakam trade framework discussed between Portland and Toronto, though talks between the teams have yet to generate significant momentum, sources said. Rival executives believe the Raptors' selection of Scottie Barnes seemingly reinforces Siakam's availability for trade."

CJ McCollum spent the majority of last season on the sidelines but still averaged a career-high 23.1 points and 4.7 assists per game for the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Toronto Raptors last season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Does a CJ McCollum-Pascal Siakam swap make sense for Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors?

The Portland Trail Blazers do need to refresh their roster and CJ McCollum is their best trade chip. They have a glaring hole in the four-spot, one that Pascal Siakam could fill. Norman Powell could replace McCollum in the backcourt if he re-signs with Portland.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors need someone to slot in alongside Fred VanVleet. Most fans expected Jalen Suggs to be that guy, but the Raptors ended up picking Scottie Barnes instead, who himself could replace Siakam in the starting lineup.

Even without considering the additional pieces, this swap deal makes sense for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors. The Blazers need defensive solidity and they'll get that from Pascal Siakam without losing out on CJ McCollum's scoring numbers. Meanwhile, the Raptors will add much-needed shooting depth to the roster by acquiring McCollum.

Only time will tell if a deal takes place, but it's certainly one worth considering for both the Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors.

