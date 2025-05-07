NBA Trade Rumors: Proposed blockbuster deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo in Houston sees Kevin Durant pair up with Anthony Davis in final move 

The Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns need a major shakeup after their lackluster results this season. In a potentially massive deal between the four teams, a major superstar shuffle could happen in the offseason, shaking the league’s power dynamics.

Ad

In a proposed four-way trade on Reddit, the Bucks would need to give up Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Houston Rockets to get Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Jock Landale and five first-round picks, while the Suns would have to hand Kevin Durant to the Mavericks for Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington, Naji Marshall and one first-round pick.

Here is a snapshot of the massive deal, where each player’s salary matched.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The deal would allow the Bucks to rebuild with young players such as Green and Smith Jr. on top of draft compensation, which could turn into valuable assets in the future. Meanwhile, the Suns would enjoy valuable role players such as Thompson, Gafford, and Washington to pair with their backcourt stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

For the Rockets, Giannis would boost their chances to get over the hump in the Western Conference after their first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

For the Mavericks, Durant could also be the saving grace for the franchise following their trade for Luka Doncic last February. Durant would also be a great complementary piece alongside Anthony Davis, with whom he was teammates on Team USA.

None of the teams involved in the hypothetical trade got past the first round in the playoffs this year. Meanwhile, the Suns and the Mavericks did not even reach the playoffs despite having superstars on their rosters this year.

Ad

NBA insider reveals potential destinations for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Buzz around a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo got louder since the Bucks fell to the Indiana Pacers in the first round. Talking to the Zach Lowe Show, NBA insider Howard Beck believed glamour markets are frontrunners to get the Greek Freak if he asks out of Milwaukee in the offseason.

"One of the LA teams or one of the New York teams or maybe Miami. Not a big market, but a glamour market, mid-size market…I think they threw Chicago in there. I can’t remember if Houston came up. It should,” Beck said.

Ad

Giannis averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in another impressive season this year.

If he asks for a trade in the offseason, Giannis is expected to have many suitors that can open up cap space to trade for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More