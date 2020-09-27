NBA Trade Rumors: Rudy Gay could add some versatility to the LA Clippers' defense

After a disappointing second-round exit in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the LA Clippers find themselves surrounded by various NBA trade rumors linking the franchise with a plethora of players that could help the team make a championship run next season. One of these players, the San Antonio Spurs' Rudy Gay, could be a perfect fit for the Clippers.

Gay has had a good season as a role player for the Spurs, averaging 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists on less than 22 minutes a game. He's also been an efficient shooter, hitting 44.6% from the field and 33.6% from behind the arc.

On that note, let us analyze if Rudy Gay's move to the LA Clippers makes sense for both parties.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move for Rudy Gay make sense for the LA Clippers?

The LA Clippers need the extra push to make it further in the NBA Playoffs.

We do believe that a move for Rudy Gay could be a good one for the LA Clippers as it could provide them an extra push to win the NBA Championship.

While the LA Clippers bench is currently filled with a plethora of players that can put the ball in the hoop, there aren't many who can reliably prevent it from happening on the other end of the floor. The latter aspect not only hurt the LA Clippers against the Dallas Mavericks but also proved to be fatal against the Denver Nuggets.

Rudy Gay could be the piece that bolsters LA Clippers as his exceptional defensive versatility would allow him to reliably guard the 3, 4 and 5.

Moreover, the 34-year-old would only add to the team's offense as a stretch big, knocking down shots, whenever needed, at a fairly efficient rate.

Considering his age, the 34-year-old Rudy Gay may not be around for too long in the NBA. If the LA Clippers are serious about winning an NBA Championship, we think that a move for Gay could be a risk worth taking for the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move to LA Clippers make sense for Rudy Gay?

A move to LA Clippers could be Rudy Gay's chance to win an NBA Championship.

Although the Spurs have a rich history in terms of NBA championships, they seemed to have hit a dry patch in recent times, and even under the leadership of legendary head coach Gregg Popovich, the franchise seems to be going nowhere anytime soon.

A move to the LA Clippers could therefore prove pivotal for Rudy Gay's hopes of being an NBA champion.

Despite the Clippers' disappointing defeat against Denver Nuggets, there were positive signs for the franchise, and that loss could be one that pushes the team to be even better next season.

Nevertheless, even now, the LA Clippers have a brighter path in the near future than the San Antonio Spurs. For that reason, we believe that it would be wise for Rudy Gay to take up the offer if Los Angeles Clippers come calling for his services.