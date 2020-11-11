NBA Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook drawing interest from New York Knicks and LA Clippers

According to NBA Trade Rumors, Russell Westbrook could be headed to his third team in three years. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor just dropped an interesting bit of news today which states that the LA Clippers and the New York Knicks may want to trade for the Houston Rockets' All-Star guard.

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

It's no secret that the LA Clippers are looking to shore up the point guard position after their disappointing postseason. Right before the season is usually when the biggest NBA Trade Rumors start doing the rounds, and this year is no different.

The Clippers and Knicks reportedly have trade interest in Russell Westbrook, via @KevinOConnorNBA. pic.twitter.com/lxE3Ozfgqm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 10, 2020

The Houston Rockets and LA Clippers exited the playoffs in the second round, and a trade between the two could improve both of their rosters in different ways.

The Clippers struggled down the stretch without a primary ball handler. Patrick Beverley is an elite defender, but he's not a true point guard who can get the ball to open teammates on a regular basis.

The Rockets would have to take on Beverley's salary if he makes a move to Houston. If he isn't part of the deal, Russell Westbrook and the veteran guard would have to learn to play nice at the LA Clippers after years of beef between the two.

This trade also allows for a reunion between Paul George and his former OKC Thunder teammate. George had his best individual season playing next to Russell Westbrook as he finished third in the MVP race in 2018-19.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks hope to inject energy by adding the fiery Russell Westbrook

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Various high-profile NBA trade rumors seem to surround the Knicks every season, and Russell Westbrook could be the answer to their drought of stars ever since they traded Carmelo Anthony to the Thunder.

Last season, free agency did not go as the Knicks had hoped. Kevin Durant went to their neighbors - the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks didn't get the first pick in the draft either, and had to watch Zion Williamson signed up by the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New York Knicks ended up signing every power forward on the market to try to make up for their disastrous offseason, but that did little to help them get out of the NBA Lottery. Westbrook could be the man to start the Knicks' resurgence in the NBA.