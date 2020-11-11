NBA Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook could be heading to either New York Knicks or LA Clippers as speculations intensify

The NBA trade rumors are bringing all kinds of potentially exciting moves around the league at the moment, none more so than the suggestion that Russell Westbrook could be on his way out of Houston. After having a hit-and-miss year, where he struggled to complement James Harden to the extent that could have helped the Rockets mount a serious Championship challenge, Kevin O’Connor revealed on his podcast ‘The Mismatch’ that there are teams in the league who believe that they could trade for Russell Westbrook.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would Russell Westbrook be traded from the Houston Rockets?

Last season, Russell Westbrook was reunited with former teammate James Harden in what was a blockbuster trade deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, both teams finished with an identical regular-season record before the Rockets prevailed over Chris Paul’s Thunder in game 7 of their first-round matchup.

Given that the Houston Rockets have always prioritised their star player James Harden’s 'happiness', it would seem, according to what Kevin O’Connor said on his The Mismatch podcast, the Houston front office could be keen to move Westbrook on and find the best possible partner for Harden that could help the franchise land an elusive championship.

In the latest episode of the popular podcast, O’Connor discussed about the NBA trade rumors in this regard:

"It is interesting, in the last 24 hours I did have multiple sources that I trust tell me that teams believe Russell Westbrook could be had. I've heard that the Clippers have interest, that the Knicks have interest," said O' Connor.

It seems unlikely that the Clippers would be able to acquire Westbrook, as they would have to trade a lot of their players or Paul George in order to cover the cost of Westbrook. However, if these NBA trade rumors turn out to be true, it would be far more prudent for the Knicks to make an offer for Russell Westbrook and make him the focal point of their team.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would the Houston Rockets keep Russell Westbrook?

Although they ended the season with a disappointing 5-game exit to eventual champions LA Lakers in the Western Conference semi-finals, Westbrook and Harden were able to combine well throughout the season.

Westbrook averaged 27 points, seven assists and almost eight rebounds playing only 57 games. That allowed James Harden to continue being the Rockets' star player.

Under the new leadership of coach Stephen Silas, the Rockets could see a move away from perimeter-only shooting - an aspect of Russell Westbrook's game that he struggled with last season - toward a more dynamic offence.

Russell Westbrook has developed into one of the most selfless players in the league, and it would seem premature for the Houston Rockets to change their roster to suit James yet again.