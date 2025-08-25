NBA Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook's NBA future gets lifeline as Kings figure one way to add veteran

Russell Westbrook has long been linked to the Sacramento Kings during this offseason. Yet, the Kings have not found a way to bring in the 17-year veteran to their roster for next season. But the Kings have been unrelenting in finding a way to sign Westbrook this offseason, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Per Stein, the Kings have mingled with trade scenarios that would open a backcourt spot for Westbrook, allowing them to sign the former NBA MVP without giving up Malik Monk, who has given the team much value in the past season. &quot;After Sacramento explored various trade scenarios earlier this summer involving Malik Monk, league sources say that the Kings are not actively engaged in such trade talks now,&quot; Stein reported. &quot;The Kings have maintained an interest in unsigned free agent Russell Westbrook, sources say, but I'm told that they have indeed explored the possibility of creating a backcourt opening for Westbrook by other means rather than dealing Monk.&quot;Monk has reportedly been a determining piece in Westbrook's spot with the Kings. According to earlier reports, the Kings are looking to trade Monk to open a roster spot for Westbrook. With Stein's update, Westbrook's chance of landing a spot in Sacramento increased as the team now looks at other ways to bring the veteran into their roster. Westbrook has not been signed to a team since opting out of his player option with the Denver Nuggets, whose squad reached the second round last season. Westbrook and Monk played together during their time with the LA Lakers during the 2021-2022 NBA season. Westbrook put up 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals last season with the Nuggets. NBA insider believes Sacramento is the only home for Westbrook next seasonRussell Westbrook has bounced from one team to another in the past five years. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Kings will be the only team interested in Westbrook next season, and if his signing does not pan out, then he could face retirement. &quot;(Sacramento has) been the one home all along that we really have looked at for Russell Westbrook,&quot; Fischer said last week. &quot;And that is still the home I have heard earlier this week for Russell Westbrook — if he’s gonna be in the NBA at all, honestly.”If he gets signed, Westbrook will play in his 18th season in the league, continuing his career that saw him rack up multiple awards before.