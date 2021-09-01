NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings interested in Pascal Siakam but Toronto Raptors unwilling to part with him

The Sacramento Kings are trying hard to land Pascal Siakam, but the Masai Ujiri-led Toronto Raptors front office seems unwilling to accept a potential trade. This is part of GM Monte McNair's grand plan to acquire marquee players this offseason.

Here's what Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee wrote about the situation:

"A source with knowledge of the situation in Toronto said the Raptors are receiving numerous calls about Siakam and team president Masai Ujiri is 'listening like a good negotiator.' The Kings, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers are said to be particularly 'enamored' with Siakam. A trade is possible, but not likely, the source said, adding Siakam has no desire to be moved despite the possibility of a rebuilding situation in Toronto."

Although the Sacramento Kings host a talented squad overall, they are yet to reach the playoffs since 2006. They ended the last two seasons with an underwhelming 31-41 win-loss record.

According to @sam_amick, The Kings definitely have interest in Pascal Siakam.



Pascal Siakam has played five seasons with the Toronto Raptors and is not looking for a change of scenery anytime soon.

How can Pascal Siakam help the Sacramento Kings out of their slump?

The Sacramento Kings need a solid season to enter the NBA playoff conversation

Ever since Pascal Siakam had a breakout season in 2018-19 (when he ended up winning the Most Improved Player award), his stock has continued to rise.

After averaging 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists that season, Siakam got his first All-Star nod the following year when he posted career-high numbers with 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

The Cameroon native is a 6-foot-9 power forward who can be a force on offense. If the Sacramento Kings' front office can manage to insert him into a core containing either Buddy Hield or De'Aaron Fox, it could very well mean a genuinely competitive season for the ailing franchise.

With Richaun Holmes, Marvin Bagley III, Tyrese Haliburton and Harrison Barnes set to return, Pascal Siakam could be the final piece of a long-lasting puzzle.

The Sacramento Kings have also been actively scouting for Philly superstar Ben Simmons, according to the Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson. Since this could realistically mean letting go of De'Aaron Fox, it is unlikely the trade will go through.

Ben Simmons had a tumultuous playoff run that saw his value plummet drastically, and his situation with the Sixers franchise is only getting dreary as time passes. Both parties are looking for the perfect suitor to put an end to this deadlock.

