NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings not interested in trading De'Aaron Fox for Ben Simmons  

The Sacramento Kings are looking to end a 15-year title drought and get back into playoff contention. They will be team to watch out for in the upcoming NBA trade rumors.

The Kings have been a frequent mention of late, and NBA trade rumors have suggested they are one of the teams looking to trade for the Philadelphia 76ers' All-Star guard Ben Simmons. The Sixers, as reported, are only going to consider trades that would include an All-Star caliber player in exchange for Simmons. The Sacramento Kings currently have De'Aaron Fox as a player who could intrigue Daryl Morey's front office.

The 76ers are open to trading Ben Simmons and would like “an All-Star-caliber player in return,” per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/z5jjNMdKwm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2021

However, as per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, a deal including the Sacramento Kings' priced asset De'Aaron Fox is unlikely. The Kings have high expectations from their young point guard and consider him the cornerstone of the franchise. Here's what Anderson said:

"The potential for a deal is there, but the 76ers are reportedly seeking an All-Star caliber player in return. De’Aaron Fox would probably fit that description, but sources have maintained the Kings are highly unlikely to trade their dynamic 23-year-old point guard. The Sacramento Bee has confirmed the Kings have expressed interest in Simmons, but Fox has not been discussed in any trade talks…"

Fox averaged a career-best 25.2 points and 7.2 assists per game during the 2020-21 NBA season for the Sacramento Kings. These mind-boggling numbers evidently indicate why the franchise have no interest in trading their only All-Star caliber player at the moment.

De’Aaron Fox has one of the coldest, most slept on bags in the game..... pic.twitter.com/ofaA62r1Qz — Brock Landes (@LandesBrock) July 13, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring why the Sacramento Kings are interested in trading for Ben Simmons without their willingness to include De'Aaron Fox in a deal

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is on the market majorly because of his shooting struggles, which proved to be a huge reason behind the Philadelphia 76ers' exit from the 2021 NBA Playoffs. While the Sixers may not see him as a fit for their system because of that, other teams like the Sacramento Kings could highly benefit from acquiring Simmons ahead of next season.

One major reason would be to improve their defense, which was the worst in the league as per the 2020-21 NBA season defensive ratings. Ben Simmons was one of the finalists for the DPOY award last season and would instantly help the Kings overcome their issues on that end.

Moreover, he may not have proved his mettle in the playoffs but Simmons has certainly been vital in helping the Philadelphia 76ers make the postseason every year since his NBA debut. The Sacramento Kings showed a lot of promise with multiple four-game winning streaks and would become a force to be reckoned with if they added an All-Star like Simmons to their ranks.

But it would only be considered an efficient move if they managed to keep hold of De'Aaron Fox, who shouldered the majority of the scoring burden for the side. Fox can take care of running the team's offense as a point guard, while Simmons can operate on the frontcourt and continue to influence the game defensively.

A change of scenario may work in Ben Simmons' favor as well and help him overcome his struggles on the offensive end. Unlike playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons can take his time to settle with a team like Sacramento Kings where he would face less pressure. This would in turn help him develop his all-round game.

