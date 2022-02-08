NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings keeping tabs on Indiana Pacers' frontcourt duo ahead of the deadline

With NBA trade deadline day inching ever closer, the Sacramento Kings are looking at reinforcements to improve their roster and make a strong push until the end of the season.

According to Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report, the Sacramento Kings are interested in finding a deal to acquire both Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. Fischer said:

"Sacramento has engaged Indiana on both Turner and Domantas Sabonis, sources said."

He added:

"While it's unclear how much progress the Kings and Pacers made in those conversations, De'Aaron Fox has at least been mentioned in some capacity."

Sabonis seems to be a player in demand as the Phoenix Suns have also expressed strong interest in acquiring the power forward from the Pacers. Myles Turner has also been linked with a move to the Lakers as the Pacers earlier in the season, reportedly naming their price tag for Turner, which included one young player and a draft pick.

Either way, the Kings have strong competition to fight off if they indeed do mean business and want to acquire Sabonis and Turner.

Should the Sacramento Kings move for Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner?

Indiana Pacers talisman Myles Turner

With the Indiana Pacers heading into a full-blown rebuild, the rest of the league has targeted the Pacers to prize away their key players like Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. It makes perfect sense why the Sacramento Kings are interested in the duo.

Myles Turner would be an excellent addition to the Sacramento Kings roster as they are in desperate need of a big man who is a defensive powerhouse and can block shots. He can also space the floor well on the offensive end, as he is a good three-point shooter (35%). He is only 25 years old and the Kings would be set for the future if they could prize him away from the Pacers.

Sabonis, on the other hand, would also be an excellent acquisition for the Sacramento Kings. He could forge an incredible partnership with Tyrese Haliburton and provide the team with an elite offensive big man. Sabonis can score from all three levels and would be a brilliant fit for the Kings offense.

It is not an understatement to say that the Kings have struggled this season as they are currently placed 13th in the highly competitive Western Conference with a record that reads 20 wins and 35 losses. However, they are only two games behind 10th seed the New Orleans Pelicans and could finish the season with a flourish if they can acquire both Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers and make the postseason.

