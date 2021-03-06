NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings listening to offers for Marvin Bagley III

The Sacramento Kings aren't looking to actively move Marvin Bagley III, but the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that they're willing to listen to offers for him. Bagley was the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft but hasn't reached the highs he was expected to when the then-GM Vlade Divac chose him.

Marvin Bagley has been under the scanner since Day 1, primarily because of the Kings' decision to draft him ahead of Luka Doncic who's been on a tear ever since he came into the NBA. Although he had a decent rookie year, recurring foot injuries have stagnated Bagley's career.

As such, the Sacramento Kings are willing to listen to offers for the power forward as per The Athletic's Sam Amick and Jason Jones. They reported:

"Rival executives say Bagley III is up for discussion in trade talks, but the interest in him is widely seen as minimal because of his struggles these past two seasons."

I would not trade Marvin Bagley. Fox, as good as he is, is just not the pure PG that helps Bagley’s game shine. Tyrese is that PG. Move Fox to two-guard. Give Tyrese the keys. And watch Bagley blossom. He’s 21 y-o. He’s on a reasonable contract. He’s now making his three-pt shots — Bobby Gerould (@BobbyGerould) March 5, 2021

Marvin Bagley hasn't had the greatest of runs but the Sacramento Kings haven't done well this season either. They've lost 11 of their 13 games and currently have the third-worst record in the West.

NBA Trade Rumors: What's next for Marvin Bagley III and the Sacramento Kings?

Kings head coach Luke Walton

The Sacramento Kings have learned the hard way that rebuilding with veterans on the roster can be a tad difficult. Marvin Bagley's numbers haven't taken a jump since his rookie year but his playing time hasn't increased either. Both Nemanja Bjelica and Harrison Barnes take up his minutes while playing at the four.

This has obviously left Bagley frustrated, so much so that his father even requested the Sacramento Kings to trade him back in January.

Marvin Bagley's dad has requested a trade out of Sacramento for his son. Yikes city. https://t.co/S8jVnHuqKt — Tony Xypteras (@TonyXypteras) January 3, 2021

What Marvin Bagley must realize is that teams aren't exactly lining up for him either. He's roughly owed $20.2 million for the current and next season combined before hitting restricted free agency. His limited playmaking and floor spacing ability make him a suitable fit at the four or the five. Not many teams would be willing to splurge that much money on an unproven big man.

The 21-year-old is averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season so he does produce considerable numbers for the Sacramento Kings. At the end of the day the Kings need to push for the playoffs and it's still too early to give up on him.

Probably the best way forward for both parties would be for Bagley to stay and find a way to increase his output while playing alongside Richaun Holmes. The former has a plus-minus 0.9 rating when Holmes is on the court as compared to a -4.4 with him off it.

