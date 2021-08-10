NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans discussed a Buddy Hield-Josh Hart swap

Towards the end of July, the New Orleans Pelicans acquired Jonas Valanciunas from the Memphis Grizzlies in addition to the number 17 and 51 picks of the 2021 NBA draft. In exchange, the Memphis Grizzlies got Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, the No. 10 pick, the No. 40 pick and the Lakers’ 2022 first-round pick (top-10 protected). The three-team deal also involved the Charlotte Hornets, who sent Devonte' Graham to the Pelicans.

The move made sense for both the Grizzlies and the Pelicans as the latter were looking to add a starting center. They also had an NBA contract holder that they wanted to get rid of in Eric Bledsoe. Steven Adams was their starting center last season when available, but the Pelicans have now acquired a starting center in exchange for players who were not expected to make the starting lineup for the upcoming season.

Regardless, it has now been reported that the Sacramento Kings were in discussions with the Pelicans to trade Buddy Hield in exchange for Josh Hart in a potential sign and trade deal. This would have made the initial trade a deal involving four NBA teams instead of three.

Sacramento Kings were in discussion to send Buddy Hield to New Orleans Pelicans in exchange of Josh Hart

Buddy Hield has been heavily linked with a potential trade to the LA Lakers, who are looking to add shooters to accompany the likes of Westbrook, AD and NBA legend Lebron James. Josh Hart is a free agent who is expected to receive an offer of over $5 million for the upcoming season.

Hield, on the other hand, is owed almost $40 million over the next two NBA seasons and would probably have slotted into rotation behind the Pelicans’s Devonte’ Graham at the SG position.

According to the Bleacher Report, a potential sign-and-trade deal for Josh Hart in exchange for Buddy Hield was discussed, although the deal would inadvertently have included other assets as well. It was also reported that a similar exchange in the coming days is highly unlikely due to the fact that Josh Hart is still unsigned and is now expected to leave for a new team as a free agent.

Hart is a decent shooter and has good rebounding skills. He averaged 9.2 points and eight rebounds per game last season and would have been able to negotiate better terms in case of a sign-and-trade deal.

Hield, on the other hand, is an elite 3-point shooter and averaged 16.2 points along with 3.6 assists last season, which was a career-high. He has been linked with a number of teams, including the Denver Nuggets and even the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, despite a three-team deal being discussed towards the end of July when the Valanciunas trade deal was being negotiated, both players have not yet decided on their futures.

