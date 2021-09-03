NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings unwilling to part with Harrison Barnes in a Ben Simmons trade package

The NBA trade rumors surrounding the Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers' saga has been a major talking point this summer. According to various reports, the point forward is reluctant to play for the 76ers in the upcoming season and is likely going to be traded in the coming weeks.

The Sacramento Kings are a team that has been actively linked with Ben Simmons all offseason, and it seems like there is a twist in the tale.

NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings hesitant to give up much for Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

According to The Athletic, the Sacramento Kings are hesitant to give up on Harrison Barnes in a package for Ben Simmons. It was revealed earlier that the Kings are unwilling to give up on the guard duo of Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox, as the front office views them as franchise cornerstones.

The Wolves and the Raptors are the two teams @DerekBodnerNBA has heard as the most consistently linked to Ben Simmons this summer.



"I think Cleveland is potentially a wildcard."



More on potential Simmons suitors ⤵️https://t.co/hq5ynLLpTA — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) September 2, 2021

Hence, at this point, the Sacramento Kings view a package of sharpshooter Buddy Hield, power forward Marvin Bagley III, and a bunch of picks as the ideal trade proposal for a disgruntled Simmons.

On the other hand, Daryl Morey and the 76ers management view Fox as the starting point of a conversation for the Australian international, which might make matters complicated.

Recent NBA trade rumors suggest that Ben Simmons has expressed that he does not want to continue his NBA career as a Philadelphia 76ers player, which means the franchise will be better off trading him this summer and get assets in return for him.

Simmons had a 2021 NBA postseason to forget, which culminated in the 76ers crashing out at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the second round.

The @LockedOnNetwork Locked On Sixers host @PompeyOnSixers breaks the story on Ben Simmons wanting out of Philly



Sixers' Ben Simmons on his way out of Philadelphia? https://t.co/IlsQj7mYvE via @wkyc — David Locke (@DLocke09) September 1, 2021

Simmons is one of the best young point guards in the NBA and has been linked with a plethora of teams this offseason. In a way, the Kings will benefit the most by getting Ben Simmons, considering how poor their defense was last year.

Simmons was a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year in the 2020-21 campaign and could be a game-changer for the Kings.

One player of course cannot change the way a team plays on defense, but his presence will certainly affect the Kings' game plan going forward. But as things stand, a deal between the 76ers and the Kings looks highly unlikely.

Edited by Rohit Mishra