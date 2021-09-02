5 NBA players with the most game-winning buzzer-beaters in history

Some NBA players, like Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, are born with the clutch gene, and it is evident in their ability to win their teams' games on their own. Game-winning buzzer-beaters are part of what these clutch players bring to the table, and in this article, we will take a look at 5 NBA players with the most game-winning buzzer-beaters in the history of the league.

Scoring a game-winning buzzer-beater always helps a player increase his popularity multi-folds, as it leads to him appearing on multiple highlight reels. Here are five players who have managed to do it time and again -

#1 - Paul Pierce - 7 buzzer-beaters

Paul Pierce has been one of the most clutch players the league has ever seen.

Known as 'The Truth', Paul Pierce has been one of the most clutch players the league has ever seen. Pierce made his name playing the shooting guard position for the Boston Celtics, with whom he won an NBA championship in 2008.

Pierce managed to hit seven game-winning buzzer-beaters in his career, and his last came for the Washington Wizards as a role player against the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs. The other six came as a member of the Boston Celtics, ranging from years 2000-10.

#2 - LeBron James - 7 buzzer-beaters

LeBron James is tied on the list with Paul Pierce, with seven game-winning buzzer-beaters to his name. However, James is still active in the NBA and could surpass Pierce in the years to come.

Out of the game-winning buzzer-beaters LeBron James has scored, six out of seven have come as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Three of them came in the same season, 2017-18. Out of those three, two were in the postseason against the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers in back-to-back series wins.

The only time James has scored a buzzer-beater for a non-Cleveland team is with the Miami Heat when he did so against the Pacers in the 2013 Playoffs.

