NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers look to ship Paul George, engage in discussion with $3,550,000,000 team for blockbuster deal

Paul George was hampered by various injuries in his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he could be on the move. Reports suggest the Utah Jazz are interested in George, who is entering the second year of a whopping $212 million contract.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen, the Jazz, who are valued at $3.55 billion by Forbes, had discussions with the Sixers regarding a trade for George. It involved Philly trying to trade down from the third pick to the fifth, though Larsen thought it might not be something Utah would be interested in.

"I do think it's true that the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading down to number five, potentially if they can get off the Paul George deal and that contract," Larsen said on the 'Locked On Jazz' podcast. "I don't think necessarily that may not make a lot of sense for the Jazz, given how long that contract is and how iffy Paul George was. I don't think the Jazz are going to take that offer, but I do think that's an offer that has been presented."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Larsen added that the Utah Jazz could be more interested in a deal that sends Walker Kessler to the LA Lakers and Collin Sexton to the Dallas Mavericks. Nevertheless, Larsen clarified on X that talks have not yet reached an advanced stage.

The Jazz missed out on the No. 1 pick despite having the best odds. They are in rebuilding mode and could be set for another tough season.

Expand Tweet

As for the Philadelphia 76ers, injuries ravaged the roster so much that it's hard to gauge if they could have been successful. Paul George averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in his first season in Philly, playing in just 41 games.

Paul George opens up about injury-riddled debut season with the Sixers

In an episode of "Podcast P with Paul George" last month, PG opened up about dealing with injuries in his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

"The most frustrating thing about the last season was obviously, I came in, I was healthy, no hiccups," George said. "I spent the whole offseason working on my body, and then I get to Philly, preseason, I get hurt. And from that point on, I didn't give it full time to heal."

Expand Tweet

George added that there was a lingering injury all season long, which turned out to be an adductor problem that needed surgery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.