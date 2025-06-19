NBA trade rumors: Spurs reject mammoth offer from 76ers including 3rd pick for Dylan Harper at #2

The San Antonio Spurs are sticking with their number two pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA draft as they denied a massive offer from the Philadelphia 76ers. The offer included the third pick owned by the 76ers and multiple future first-round picks to get the Spurs’ second pick in this year’s draft.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchSports, the trade would allow the 76ers to get Dylan Harper in the draft’s second pick, moving up just one spot, albeit the Spurs never relented.

The news came after rookie prospect Ace Bailey cancelled his workout with the 76ers on Wednesday. Bailey is considered to be a top-five prospect in the upcoming draft.

Trailing behind the consensus top pick Cooper Flagg in most mock drafts, Harper is considered to be the second-best player in the draft after averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in his freshman season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Harper would have boosted the 76ers’ guard and forward rotation, which is currently led by Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Philadelphia missed out on the playoffs in their 2024-2025 campaign, finishing with just 24 wins.

Harper is expected to be the top choice for San Antonio once the Dallas Mavericks, who hold the top selection, pick their rookie for next season. The 19-year-old guard would join their slew of youthful stars alongside Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, and All-Star Victor Wembanyama, alongside veteran guard De’Aaron Fox.

San Antonio had the 13th-best record in the Western Conference with 34 wins against 48 losses.

NBA insiders believe the Spurs will keep No. 2 pick in the draft

While numerous superstars are believed to be on the market this offseason, including former MVPs and NBA champions Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, the Spurs are expected to keep the second pick.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Jon Krawczynski, and Kelly Iko, San Antonio is reluctant to trade the second pick for any deal for a star, as they aim to build a youthful crew around Wembanyama.

“There’s also the question of the No. 2 pick. All signs up until this point indicate that San Antonio intends to hold on to the selection, league sources say, and keep that pick out of any trade discussions,” the report wrote.

The No. 2 pick would be valuable in any trade discussions, as it can be a foundation for any franchise in its rebuilding process.

