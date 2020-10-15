Create
NBA Trade Rumors: Taking a look at the Milwaukee Bucks roster and options available to the organization ahead of a busy off-season

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat - Game Three
Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat - Game Three
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified 15 Oct 2020, 01:33 IST
Rumors
After a promising end to their regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks crashed out of the postseason after a disappointing defeat to the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. The Bucks are now likely to enter the break with a clear objective to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with the right role players this off-season, with NBA trade rumors linking the Bucks with several free agents in this regard

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring the possibilities for the Milwaukee Bucks this off-season

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two
Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

The Milwaukee Bucks are arguably the best defensive team in the NBA. The dominant frontcourt duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez packs a formidable punch while wing players like Donte DiVincenzo and Wesley Matthews are adept in guarding the opponents' guards. 

However, the Milwaukee Bucks have a dearth of swingmen, with Khris Middleton and Donte DiVincenzo the only two viable options in the team in this respect.

With the team likely to look for options in this position during the off-season, NBA trade rumors seem to suggest that the Houston Rockets could be open to trade the duo of PJ Tucker and Robert Covington. If the Milwaukee Bucks go ahead with this trade, they could most likely lose their center Brook Lopez to the Rockets. 

Another glaring issue in the Milwaukee Bucks' roster is the absence of a reliable shooter apart from Khris Middleton and Kyle Korver. With the Bucks struggling in shooting from behind the arc, the acquisition of an ace 3-point shooter could help Mike Budenholzer's men space the floor better. 

Jae Crowder of Miami Heat and Joe Harris of Brooklyn Nets are set to be free agents this off-season. The Milwaukee Bucks may be able to improve their shooting considerably if they are able to acquire one of these two players.

Harris might stick around with the Nets for a while as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have returned. However, with Jae Crowder likely to move on, the Milwaukee Bucks should look to pounce on that opportunity. 

Published 15 Oct 2020, 01:33 IST
NBA Miami Heat Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Jae Crowder
