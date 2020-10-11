NBA Trade Rumors: The acquisition of Paul Millsap could add to the defensive resilience of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been the subject of intense speculation heading into the 2020-21 season as a bevy of NBA trade rumors have linked the franchise with players that could bolster their roster.

While the franchise remains a formidable one, especially with the return of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the holes in their roster are quite glaring. Of all the star players linked with the franchise as per various NBA trade rumors, Paul Millsap appears to be be the most interesting one.

Millsap, who played for the Denver Nuggets during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, was a key contributor in his team's run to the Western Conference semi-finals. While he is not the type of player that could lead a team, he stepped up in numerous clutch moments and even had some awe-inspiring displays during the postseason.

With the 35-year-old now a free agent, let's analyze if a move for Paul Millsap to the Golden State Warriors could be beneficial or not for both the parties involved.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Golden State Warriors go for Paul Millsap?

Paul Millsap could be a worthy addition for the Golden State Warriors.

The last offseason really hurt the Golden State Warriors. Not only did they see Kevin Durant leave, they also saw their bench lose its depth following the departures of Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala.

With the exits of these two players, the Warriors' defense took a big hit. However, the signing of Paul Millsap could solve the issue instantly.

While Millsap isn't an eye-poppingly impressive defender, he can quietly have a significant impact at the defensive end. The 35-year-old is also switchable and can guard from positions one to four.

Millsap can also provide a much-needed third or fourth outlet for the offense, space the floor and make some tough shots in critical moments.

This NBA trade rumor fits the needs of the team perfectly. And so, for a roster that is hurting as much as the Golden State Warriors', Paul Millsap would be a dream signing for the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move to the Golden State Warriors be a good one for Paul Millsap?

Paul Millsap would be wise to take the opportunity to join the Golden State Warriors.

Despite being somewhat weaker than before, the Golden State Warriors are still genuine title contenders as most of their key players are in their primes.

Considering the depth of their roster, Paul Millsap would likely have a very active role for the Warriors and could go a long way to make them stronger. The Golden State Warriors' front office has proved themselves to be one of the best in the NBA.

If Paul Millsap takes a chance on the Golden State Warriors in the off-season, he could stand a chance to be an NBA Champion as early as next season as opposed to perhaps waiting a few more years with the Denver Nuggets.

With Millsap already 35 and likely looking for a chance to win it all as soon as possible, if the Golden State Warriors come calling, it would be wise for the player to take up the offer.