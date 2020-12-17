NBA Trade Rumors: The case for and against the Dallas Mavericks acquiring Blake Griffin ahead of next season

The Dallas Mavericks will be the team to watch out for during the 2020-21 NBA season. Luka Doncic is expected to take another leap and the team will welcome Kristaps Porzingis back to the fold. However, the loss of Seth Curry to the 76ers has prompted several NBA Trade Rumors speculating who the Mavericks will bring in next. Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin stands out as one of the biggest stars linked with the team.

Griffin's 2019-20 season was topsy-turvy, to say the least. When healthy, the 31-year-old performed at a near All-Star level. Unfortunately for him and the Detroit Pistons, Blake Griffin just couldn't stay injury-free, causing his performances to drop off a cliff. Nonetheless, experts believe the former LA Clippers star's days as an All-Star talent are far from over.

Here are the cases made for and against the Dallas Mavericks looking to acquire Blake Griffin ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case for the Dallas Mavericks going after Blake Griffin ahead of next season

Seth Curry

Seth Curry was an understated presence for the Dallas Mavericks last year. Not only is Curry one of the best shooters in the NBA but he can also create his own shot while acting as a secondary playmaker.

It is no surprise that NBA Trade Rumors have linked the franchise with numerous offensive players, as the Mavericks will need to compensate for Seth Curry's departure.

Given the development of Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr., the team will probably be fine in terms of playmaking. But with Seth Curry's exit, the Dallas Mavericks need a third option on offense who can also stretch the floor for the team.

This is where Blake Griffin comes into the mix. The 31-year-old is a career 33% shooter from behind the arc. While this may not be amazing, he is efficient enough for NBA defenses to respect his shot. He is also a force on the inside and serves as an excellent lob catcher, a source of offense Luka Doncic loves to initiate.

Advertisement

On the whole, if healthy, Blake Griffin would be the perfect fit for the Dallas Mavericks and could be worth the risk for the franchise ahead of next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case against the Dallas Mavericks going after Blake Griffin ahead of next season

Blake Griffin

It is undeniable that the former No.1 pick has the talent to be one of the best players in the NBA today. But, at the end of the day, there is a reason Blake Griffin has been a hot topic in NBA Trade Rumors.

Unfortunately, Griffin has been injury-prone since the very start of his NBA career. He has had issues with his knees multiple times and was recently sidelined due to complications from an earlier knee surgery.

Killian Hayes gets his FIRST NBA BUCKET off an insane pass from Blake Griffin 🔥 @iam_killian pic.twitter.com/8yOSTaHAfx — Overtime (@overtime) December 12, 2020

Advertisement

Furthermore, Blake Griffin is already at the tail end of his prime. Experts argue he is only one more long-term injury away from being a potential waste of investment for the Dallas Mavericks.

While Blake Griffin can certainly be an All-Star level player when healthy, the questions around his health are simply too serious for the Dallas Mavericks to ignore.

Also Read: The case for and against the Charlotte Hornets making the NBA Playoffs this season