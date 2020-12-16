The case for and against the Charlotte Hornets making the NBA Playoffs this season

The Charlotte Hornets have had one of the better 2020 off-seasons in the NBA. Despite a controversial contract, the franchise was able to bring in Gordon Hayward. Moreover, their third-overall-pick from the NBA Draft, Lamelo Ball, has looked good in the minutes he has been given, showing flashes of superstar potential.

Devonte' Graham was one of the top candidates for the most improved player last year and has developed into a star, while Terry Rozier was impressive in his own right last season. With all these pieces in place, will the Charlotte Hornets finally crack the postseason or will the team come up short once again?

The case for the Charlotte Hornets making the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Devonte' Graham

The Charlotte Hornets have an amazing team right now. Devonte' Graham has seemingly picked right where he left off, playing splendidly against the Toronto Raptors in the preseason.

Gordon Hayward looks more at home with every passing minute, and Terry Rozier has quietly been having impressive performances.

“I’m f--king like that” - Devonte’ Graham⁣⁣

From the G League to having a breakout NBA season 😤 pic.twitter.com/qb5T0JuHEh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2020

Lamelo Ball hasn't been given the minutes many thought he would get but has still managed to impress. His passing is as elegant as ever, providing a real shot in the arm for the offense when it needs it the most. Given his current rate of improvement, the 19-year-old could go on to become an essential sixth man for the team.

The Charlotte Hornets have a very different starting five as compared to last season. Due to this, many experts expect the team to go through some form of turmoil and chemistry issues at the start of the season. However, there is enough reason to believe that the team is very much capable to crack this upcoming postseason.

The case against the Charlotte Hornets making the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Terry Rozier

The Charlotte Hornets' roster may look impressive on paper, but there are several things holding the team back.

For one, the franchise's utter lack of defense goes far beyond concerning. While the acquisition of Gordon Hayward does help, the team as a whole needs a massive level of improvement on the defensive end if the franchise is to make the playoffs.

Another factor here is the offense. The team has tons of firepower, but what are bullets without a gun to fire them?

The Charlotte Hornets have been prone to stagnation on the offensive end, which caused them to let far too many games slip away last season. Again, Gordon Hayward's playmaking abilities do help here, but he isn't good enough to be the team's first option as a shot creator.

LaMelo dropping DIMES. 👀✨📸



10 boards and some SPECIAL passing on display from LaMelo Ball (@MELOD1P) in his #NBAPreseason debut! pic.twitter.com/zbYSXGHNGG — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2020

Here is where Lamelo Ball comes in. If nothing else, the 19-year-old is a gifted creator, almost always making the right passes. Even in the limited minutes he received, Ball made a massive impact on the offensive end.

He routinely speeds up his team's attack making life harder for the opposition's defense. But this also helps him generate easy buckets for all his teammates.

However, the Charlotte Hornets' refusal to let Lamelo Ball play has only persisted and could be the thing that stings them in the end.

And so, while the Hornets are certainly trending towards the right direction, it would be hard-pressed to expect the team to crack the 2021 NBA playoffs.

