NBA News: Houston Rockets player Chris Clemons confirmed to have suffered an injury to the right Achilles tendon

The Houston Rockets have been at the epicenter of NBA news recently. The James Harden saga seems to have taken a positive turn as the player is finally with the team once again. John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins are also looking much better than what was expected of them. Unfortunately for the franchise, there is now some bad news regarding 23-year-old Chris Clemons.

Initial diagnosis on Rockets guard Chris Clemons is a torn right Achilles tendon, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. MRI on Wednesday morning to confirm. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2020

The 5'9" shooting guard suffered an injury to his right foot in the preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs and was taken off the court on a stretcher.

According to recent reports from NBA insiders, the diagnosis has revealed the worst possible scenario for the player.

NBA News: Houston Rockets' Chris Clemons suffers a torn Achilles tendon, as per reports

Chris Clemons

Ahead of the game against the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets fans were relieved to see James Harden back in the fold for the team, and the 31-year-old seemed as smooth as ever. The Rockets won the game, with the final score being 112-98.

Overall, it was a good game for the franchise. The stars of the team played well, and so did the bench and the role players. However, if there was one negative moment in the game for the franchise, it was the injury suffered by Chris Clemons.

Early in the fourth quarter, the 24-year-old pulled up from behind the arc to score his only points of the game. Then, as Clemons was getting back on defense, he suddenly held the back of his right leg. As soon as he did, every fan in the NBA community feared the worst.

James Harden

According to NBA news, Chris Clemons has suffered a tear to his right Achilles tendon but will be put to an MRI test by the Houston Rockets in order to confirm the severity of the injury.

The player has displayed good shot-making abilities, shooting 40.1% from the field and 34.6% from behind the arc while also shooting 90.9% from the free-throw line.

Chris Clemons appeared to injure his lower leg and was taken off the court in a wheelchair.



Hope he's alright. pic.twitter.com/diKHPgXlN3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 16, 2020

All signs point to Chris Clemons having a chance to come back from this tragic injury. Houston Rockets fans will certainly hope for the best NBA news and will look forward to seeing him playing for them again.

