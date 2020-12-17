NBA Trade Rumors: The case for and against the Milwaukee Bucks acquiring Zach LaVine this offseason

The Milwaukee Bucks recently secured the services of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the next five years. While this is great news for fans of the franchise, NBA Trade Rumors continue to link the team with more moves for stars who could help the Bucks win the title. Of the many players linked to Milwaukee, Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is arguably the most interesting option.

The 25-year-old is developing into one of the league's premier scorers and averaged an impressive 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last year. While there have been doubts over his consistency, experts believe LaVine has the skill to be a valuable piece on a championship team.

With that in mind, here are the cases made for and against the Milwaukee Bucks going after Zach LaVine ahead of next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case for the Milwaukee Bucks pursuing Zach LaVine ahead of next season

The pressure is certainly piling on the Milwaukee Bucks. After they successfully tied down Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA Trade Rumors have speculated on players that could be brought in next. While many experts continue to discuss other names, Zach LaVine may just be the perfect addition for the franchise.

The Chicago Bulls star is developing into one of the most complete scorers in the league. The 25-year-old has the ability to create his own shot and has even shown the ability to be a great passer that can help create open looks for others.

Given how heavily the Milwaukee Bucks rely on the Greek Freak to generate the team's offense in the playoffs, Zach LaVine could help reduce the load on him. More importantly, LaVine would add some much-needed variety to the team's offense, thus making it much harder for opposing teams to defend.

Zach LaVine is a good 3-point shooter, can get to the rim, and is still young. He could be the perfect acquisition for the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case against the Milwaukee Bucks pursuing Zach LaVine ahead of next season

Zach LaVine is an excellent talent with enormous potential. But, his lack of consistency is simply too big of a risk for the Milwaukee Bucks to ignore.

The franchise needs players who can produce for them on a nightly basis. Even if Zach LaVine can't deliver consistently in the regular season, it is likely the franchise will still be the first seed. However, in the NBA Playoffs, the Bucks cannot afford to deal with the 25-year-old's unpredictable performances.

The Milwaukee Bucks already have a first, second, and third option on offense in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton. Given the role Zach LaVine has played in the NBA so far, it isn't likely that he will do very well in the role of the fourth option on the team.

Despite the speculation in the NBA Trade Rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks should not take a gamble on bringing in Zach LaVine in the near future.

